ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County officials tour SCI Retreat in Newport Township

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRvPQ_0eEkOfPy00
Approximately 30 Luzerne County government representatives toured the closed State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township Monday morning to start determining if it could be used as a county prison. Times Leader file photo

Approximately 30 Luzerne County government representatives toured the closed State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township Monday morning to start determining if it could be used for a county prison.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer had urged the county to consider taking possession of the site, saying it’s possible the state would transfer the property to the county for $1.

Several county participants emphasized more due diligence is needed before a takeover is brought to county council for its consideration.

“There are good things and bad things about the property,” said county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich. “It’s a lot of information to digest.”

Council members Brian Thornton, Kevin Lescavage and John Lombardo accepted the administration’s invitation for council members to attend the tour, which ran more than two hours.

Thornton, who has a mechanical engineering degree and worked as a project engineer in New York City before becoming a financial advisor, said he saw potential in four large buildings constructed in the late 1980s known as cell blocks A, B, C and D that can collectively hold more than 800 inmates.

“In my opinion they are in really fine shape, and they are much more modern,” Thornton said.

Thornton said he is looking for alternatives because the county’s aging prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre will continue requiring repairs. Adapting the former state prison for county reuse would be expensive but less costly than new construction, he said.

“I don’t think anybody is seriously looking at building a new prison. The cost would be enormous, so we’re looking at alternatives,” Thornton said.

The Newport Township site is already surrounded with fencing and razor wire, he said.

There are approximately 20 structures in the complex, he said.

Demolition may be necessary for an original structure dating back to the late 1800s, Thornton said.

According to prior reports, the Central Poor District of Luzerne County established an almshouse for the indigent there in 1878. A hospital for those with mental health conditions was added in 1900. The property was known as the Retreat Hospital for the Insane and Almshouse for 30 years and renamed the Retreat Mental Hospital in 1930. The county operated that facility until 1943, when it was transferred to state control.

The hospital formally closed in 1981, and it opened as a state prison in January 1988, the site said.

A building used for meals appeared to be in good condition, Thornton said.

He supports a professional feasibility study to identify all work that would be required and the costs.

“The buildings would need a lot of upgrades, including a heating system, but the state is offering it at no charge. That’s hard to turn your nose at,” Thornton said.

SCI Retreat closed in June, with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections planning to minimally maintain the site.

Rockovich said he brought a team of county employees with varied professional expertise. They will meet in coming days to formulate a recommendation to council, he said.

One of the past concerns about county occupancy was the condition of the bridge over the Susquehanna River that is used to access the site. However, Rockovich said he was informed the state recently completed $2 million in repairs on the span.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo also participated in the tour and said the administration will seek additional information on the property for council.

“I am encouraged that we have elected state representatives and council members taking an interest in the situation regarding the prison and the fact that we need a long-term solution,” Crocamo said.

Current prison

During a November budget presentation, Rockovich requested $11.8 million from the county’s $113 million federal American Rescue Plan funds to expand and repair the current prison.

The administration has not yet asked council to vote on this entire package.

Instead, council agreed to the administration’s request for up to $1.53 million in American Rescue funding to repair prison roof leaks and replace the outdated fire security system and elevators.

Some elevator repairs had been completed after a fifth-floor elevator door swung open at the base in 2016, resulting in the deaths of a correctional officer and an inmate. However, Rockovich has said the elevator motor system and controls must be updated, largely because replacement components are now difficult to find. The elevators are in constant use for the transport of meals, laundry and inmates heading to court appearances and treatment, he has said.

“This work is very costly, but we have to do it because it’s somewhat of an emergency,” said Thornton, who took office in January. “It’s an old building and requires a lot of maintenance.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County government mask mandate to be lifted

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced she is lifting a mask mandate inside county government buildings, effective Wednesday. Masks and face coverings will still be “highly recommended” but no longer required to enter buildings, she said. “In dealing with this incredibly dangerous and deadly virus, we need...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County home rule study question may not advance

A proposal to reconsider Luzerne County’s home rule government structure was not collectively embraced by county council during its work session this week. Another idea to eliminate one of three public comment periods prompted mixed responses. The home rule reconsideration stems from a suggested ordinance asking November general election...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County Council OKs manager search funding request

Also: OKs deal to end county’s stormwater fee; won’t censure Urban. Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee will receive funding to bring out-of-state applicants here for face-to-face interviews, a county council majority decided Tuesday. A council majority also approved an agreement with the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County Council set to vote on manager applicant travel request Tuesday

Luzerne County Council is set to vote Tuesday on the county manager search committee’s request for funding to bring out-of-area applicants here for interviews. Council typically discusses matters at a work session first and votes at least two weeks later, but Councilman Stephen J. Urban said he requested a prompt vote because he supports the committee’s requested $10,000 allocation, including an estimated $6,000 for applicant travel and lodging.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County seeking deputy election director

Luzerne County is seeking a deputy election director because Eryn Harvey has resigned. Harvey said she submitted her resignation Tuesday morning and will work through Feb. 17. “I’m leaving to pursue other opportunities,” she said Wednesday. Harvey was hired as deputy election director in February 2021 at $42,000...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thornton
Person
John Lombardo
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County Council OKs $4M for prison, IT

Cash comes from $113M in federal American Rescue Plan funding. Luzerne County Council voted Tuesday to use $4 million of its $113 million federal American Rescue Plan funding for work at the prison and information technology department, but it tabled decisions on allocations for a small business/nonprofit grant program and inspection of the county-owned Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking Pittston and West Pittston.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Mental Health#New York City#Prison#Sci Retreat
Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

462
Followers
780
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy