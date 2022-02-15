ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Fourth-quarter surge lifts Oregon over Oregon State in women's hoops

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wy1rm_0eEkOYBl00 Ducks prevail 74-66 at Corvallis Friday in a game of big runs and a bit of clock strangeness.

In a game that had just about everything college basketball can offer, the Oregon Ducks had the final push Friday to emerge from Gill Coliseum with a 74-66 win over Oregon State in the first of the weekend's rivalry women's basketball games.

There were big runs from each team. There were foul issues and clock issues. And, there were talented guards coming up big.

Each team answered big momentum from its rival. The Ducks had the answer when it mattered most.

Oregon improves to 16-7, 8-3 in Pac-12 games. Oregon State is 11-9, 4-6 in the conference.

Chapter two of the annual weekend rivalry doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene (Pac-12 Network TV).

"We're going to have to play better if we're going to get them on Sunday," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. "They're a good team. They're going to be really desperate and hungry, so we're just going to have to play better than we did tonight."

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds Friday.

Nyara Sabally, whose availability Graves said was uncertain until the Ducks arrived at Gill Coliseum, had 16 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and two assists in 33 minutes. She scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

For the Beavers, Talia von Oelhoffen missed a triple-double by one assist, finishing with 12 points (all in the second half), 12 rebounds (a career high) and nine assists. Ellie Mack led the Beavers with 19 points, making 5 of 7 3-pointers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siU8e_0eEkOYBl00 The game delivered some intriguing team statistics. While the total rebounds finished 39-38 Oregon, the Ducks scored 16 second-chance points from 13 offensive boards. Oregon scored 18 points off of 15 OSU turnovers and made seven more foul shots. Yet the Beavers hung in by hitting 10 of 25 3-pointers and by making 23 of 53 shots overall, while the Ducks made only 25 field goals on their 69 attempts.

For the Ducks, Sydney Parrish had 11 points and three steals and was 3 of 5 from 3-point distance. Endyia Rogers finished with nine points, but had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Maddie Scherr had six rebounds, five assists and a steal and again led Oregon's defensive effort.

Oregon opened the fourth quarter on an 18-6 push, converting seven field goals in a row at one point, to turn an 52-51 deficit entering the fourth quarter into an 11-point lead with 3:49 left in the game.

That Ducks' response came after the Beavers responded to adversity — turning a 14-point deficit with 3:41 left in the third quarter into a one-point lead thanks to an 18-3 burst. Taya Corosdale led that charge, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter, including a 3, to put her team up 52-51 with to cap the 15-point turnaround over 3:13 of game time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNls1_0eEkOYBl00 The Beavers' rally came after the breaks and momentum appeared to be all Ducks — especially after OSU post Kennedy Brown picked up her fourth foul with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter.

A key momentum shift came early in the third quarter when Oregon State coach Scott Rueck drew a technical foul complaining that no foul was called as Corosdale scored a layup.

At the time, the Ducks had attempted 11 free throws, the Beavers none. And moments earlier, Brown had picked up her third foul, taking a key defender off the floor for Rueck's Beavers.

Oregon led 48-34 when Paopao hit a 3-pointer with 3:41 left in the third. The Beavers outscored Oregon 18-3 from there to lead 52-51.

Oregon scored four points in the final 2.2 seconds of the second quarter to lead 30-25 at the half. Sabally made the first of two foul shots. Then, after a rebound went out of bounds off the Beavers, Paopao banked home a 3 from a tough angle near the baseline.

Both teams had reasons to feel things might have been better at halftime.

Von Oelhoffen was scoreless in the first half, but had a career-high eight rebounds by halftime and three first-half assists.

Mack had 11 first-half points, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers for the Beavers.

Oregon had 10 first-half points off nine Oregon State turnovers and was 5 of 7 from the line while OSU did not shoot a first-half free throw. But, the Beavers' half-court defense limited the Ducks to 30% shooting in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UkqZ_0eEkOYBl00

