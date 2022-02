DMI Finance has launched a personal loan product on Google Pay to make reliable credit accessible for pre-qualified users of Google Pay. This product leverages the dual advantages of Google Pay’s customer experience and the digital loan disbursal process of DMI and will also help bring new-to-credit users into the ambit. Eligible users are pre-qualified using criteria set by DMI Finance and the product offer is made available to them via Google Pay. These users will have their application processed in near real-time with access to th​e money in their bank accounts.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO