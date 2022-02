An advert on the sale of Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s iconic Menara TM is an indication that purpose-built buildings may have served their purpose. The building is one of the three buildings to be sold by Menara ABS Bhd, a special purpose vehicle sponsored by TM to facilitate the securitisation of four of its properties — Menara TM, Menara Celcom, TM Taman Desa and TM Cyberjaya — via a sale and leaseback or master ijarah arrangement back in 2008.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO