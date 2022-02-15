Shooting the Breeze

We have some British military “mates” visiting town for training. Over a beer or two, we recently had a lively, long overdue reunion. The Brits are over the top with their kindness, and I adore their wickedly hilarious humor. That being said one of my favorite parts of our conversations besides talking gardening of course (how about that Prince of Wales and his hedgerow restoration projects?) is always hearing how much they love Fallon. The new guy talked about the beauty of the desert, the striking openness, and our stunning sunsets. Or the guy who has been here six times already and still looks forward to the trip. Our great friend Dave is part of the group and was here on an exchange program a few years ago, he told us coming north on Highway 95 and dropping down into our valley was like coming home.

2 DAYS AGO