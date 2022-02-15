Shooting the Breeze

Hi everyone, Iam new here from the Netherlands and this will be my first post. I love to be creative with my camera settings long exposure is a great way to do it. Also to combine different photo`s to a new scenery give them a new life. What i hope...
Trying to capture a perfectly balanced shot during blue hour has its challenges. These three tips will have you capturing more successful images for your portfolio. For most photographers blue hour is defined as the time between twilight and sunrise or sunset. While this is accurate in a literal sense, I'll be referring to blue hour as the time period when you can visibly see stars while also having enough ambient light present in your scene. Photographing during these times comes with specific challenges you might not realize until you're trying to capture your first scene.
I rented a photo studio for this shot, largely because the wall of flowers I thought would be perfect for a maternity shoot. When I found that frame lying around, I knew it would be the perfect..... framing device for the picture.
A Brenizer portrait is a composite photograph that is created by combining 9-15 different captures into a single final image. The technique is often performed using a full frame digital camera but the final image has a perspective that resembles an image taken on a medium format camera. In this video, photographer Steven Schultz takes this technique one step further by using a medium format film camera to create a Brenizer portrait.
In the days of film, the square format used to be more popular, particularly since 6x6 medium format cameras were around. Nowadays, no digital camera has a native 1:1 aspect ratio, and as such, the square format has fallen out of popularity quite a bit. That being said, it is a tremendously interesting and different way to compose and digest images, and this helpful video tutorial will give you some useful advice on creating interesting photos using it.
Wide angle lenses are the standard choice for landscape photography, but they challenge the photographer to compose images in which a huge part of the scene is in the frame. This great video tutorial follows a photographer as he shoots with a super-wide angle lens and shows you how to compose with such a challenging focal length.
After being hit by such a glorious winter's day I had to get out for a hike with the camera. The environment screamed minimal to me so I spent an amount of time pausing to study dead grasses etc against their snowy backdrop. This composition caught my eye and I'd...
Bad light is something every landscape photographer will have to deal with at one time or another, but that does not mean you have to pack up your bag and head back home without any worthwhile images. This helpful video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer walking you through dealing with poor lighting and still coming home with interesting photos.
A bride-to-be who found out her fiancé was cheating on her with her best friend decided to order two necklaces to reveal her discovery. Jewellery company Stir of Beauty shared a video on TikTok in which the jeweller explained she’d received “the saddest order” ever after getting an email from the customer.
A 20-year-old woman has Reddit users going crazy over a post she shared about her 26-year-old brother crawling into bed with her on a cold night to snuggle and stay warm. The two were caught snggling under the covers by the woman's boyfriend who freaked out. The woman's brother was...
A woman has gone viral for revealing a sneaky hack to find out if your partner might be cheating on you. TikTok user @aurielouisse shared a video of her opening the sun visor on the passenger side of her boyfriend’s car and pulling its mirror halfway, then closing the visor with the mirror still partially open.
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. May We Cut In?. Painting walls can be a fun and easy...
In dark winter days, artificial lights – from neon-pink to green and blue – can trigger flowering and growth. At this time of year, all I can think about is light. My houseplants are similarly obsessed: a few of them are challenging each other to do the best Leaning Tower of Pisa impression. I can torture them no longer, so I’ve changed a few lightbulbs, added a few timers and now, even in my darkest corners, life grows.
We have some British military “mates” visiting town for training. Over a beer or two, we recently had a lively, long overdue reunion. The Brits are over the top with their kindness, and I adore their wickedly hilarious humor. That being said one of my favorite parts of our conversations besides talking gardening of course (how about that Prince of Wales and his hedgerow restoration projects?) is always hearing how much they love Fallon. The new guy talked about the beauty of the desert, the striking openness, and our stunning sunsets. Or the guy who has been here six times already and still looks forward to the trip. Our great friend Dave is part of the group and was here on an exchange program a few years ago, he told us coming north on Highway 95 and dropping down into our valley was like coming home.
There’s more than one reason sporting clays is called “golf with a shotgun.” The mental demands of golf and shotgun shooting—whether it’s trap, skeet, sporting clays, or hunting—are uncannily similar. So are some of the instructional techniques, from swing thoughts to training aids. Observing golf from a safe distance so it doesn’t get its hooks into me, I can only envy the number of gadgets and hacks available to golfers: Spray athlete’s-foot powder on the club face to see where you’re striking the ball, swing a knotted towel, hit a basketball with a lightbulb changer…. They’re endless.
Every time when you think of gardening you are also struck by the fact it requires space? You shouldn’t be! With all these DIY solutions out there, having your own garden in the balcony is very simple. One way to accomplish this is through the vertical handmade small garden suitable for growing potatoes. The plans are 9 pages of details for easy and sturdy assembly. Estimated cost of material is $35. Get the plan form the link below…
I find the abstraction and the tones here pleasing, Andrew. I particularly like the second image in that respect. The ice certainly transforms the appearance of these "aerials", making their content less obvious and inviting the eye to linger. Harry's views on artistic licence must obviously be respected. I'm sure...
Landscape photography is one of the trickier genres of photography due to the lack of control you have. Although you may have control over aspects such as composition, lighting can in the scene can prove a little challenging. Sometimes, you may end up with a picture lacking depth, and overcoming this issue could drastically improve your photography.
Cash Daniels once found a “creepy doll head” in the river. “We find more strange things than you’d think,” he says: a tiny Mickey Mouse figurine, two old cassette tapes with songs that dated back long before 13-year-old Daniels was born, shotgun shells. But mostly he unearths cans, straws and plastic bottles that threaten the wildlife he treasures. He posts some of his most bizarre finds on Instagram and then usually tosses or recycles the trash—though a friend kept the creepy doll head.
In a hidden recording studio in Valorant’s Breeze map, one player has found a Zedd Easter Egg that fans are sure to recognize. Back in September 2021, Valorant partnered with recording artist and famous DJ, Zedd, to create a line of gun skins dedicated to the game-loving musician. These...
Comments / 0