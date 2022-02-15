ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Shooting the Breeze

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHi Andrew, thanks for posting. This puts me in mind of a photo I saw some time ago, containing a curtain hanging out of a window and blowing in the breeze in a...

fstoppers.com

Fstoppers

Fantasy Photo manipulations

Hi everyone, Iam new here from the Netherlands and this will be my first post. I love to be creative with my camera settings long exposure is a great way to do it. Also to combine different photo`s to a new scenery give them a new life. What i hope...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

3 Important Tips for Photographing Blue Hour

Trying to capture a perfectly balanced shot during blue hour has its challenges. These three tips will have you capturing more successful images for your portfolio. For most photographers blue hour is defined as the time between twilight and sunrise or sunset. While this is accurate in a literal sense, I'll be referring to blue hour as the time period when you can visibly see stars while also having enough ambient light present in your scene. Photographing during these times comes with specific challenges you might not realize until you're trying to capture your first scene.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

An exercise in framing your subject.

I rented a photo studio for this shot, largely because the wall of flowers I thought would be perfect for a maternity shoot. When I found that frame lying around, I knew it would be the perfect..... framing device for the picture.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Creating a Brenizer Method Portrait on Medium Format Film

A Brenizer portrait is a composite photograph that is created by combining 9-15 different captures into a single final image. The technique is often performed using a full frame digital camera but the final image has a perspective that resembles an image taken on a medium format camera. In this video, photographer Steven Schultz takes this technique one step further by using a medium format film camera to create a Brenizer portrait.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How to Create Compelling Square Images

In the days of film, the square format used to be more popular, particularly since 6x6 medium format cameras were around. Nowadays, no digital camera has a native 1:1 aspect ratio, and as such, the square format has fallen out of popularity quite a bit. That being said, it is a tremendously interesting and different way to compose and digest images, and this helpful video tutorial will give you some useful advice on creating interesting photos using it.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How to Compose a Landscape Shot With an Extremely Wide Angle Lens

Wide angle lenses are the standard choice for landscape photography, but they challenge the photographer to compose images in which a huge part of the scene is in the frame. This great video tutorial follows a photographer as he shoots with a super-wide angle lens and shows you how to compose with such a challenging focal length.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Too minimal?

After being hit by such a glorious winter's day I had to get out for a hike with the camera. The environment screamed minimal to me so I spent an amount of time pausing to study dead grasses etc against their snowy backdrop. This composition caught my eye and I'd...
Fstoppers

A Simple Approach for Landscape Photography in Bad Light

Bad light is something every landscape photographer will have to deal with at one time or another, but that does not mean you have to pack up your bag and head back home without any worthwhile images. This helpful video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer walking you through dealing with poor lighting and still coming home with interesting photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Three New "Aerial" Images

I find the abstraction and the tones here pleasing, Andrew. I particularly like the second image in that respect. The ice certainly transforms the appearance of these "aerials", making their content less obvious and inviting the eye to linger. Harry's views on artistic licence must obviously be respected. I'm sure...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Landscape Photography Tips to Help Your Images Stand Out

Landscape photography is one of the trickier genres of photography due to the lack of control you have. Although you may have control over aspects such as composition, lighting can in the scene can prove a little challenging. Sometimes, you may end up with a picture lacking depth, and overcoming this issue could drastically improve your photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
