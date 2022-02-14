Boys wrestling finishes second at Districts, girls swimming and diving preps for State

Sweetwater County- Starting tomorrow, RSHS and GRHS will compete in the 3A and 4A Boys’ Swimming and Diving State Championships at Campbell County High School in Gillette. There will be nine swimmers competing from RSHS: Seth Atkinson, Kyler Maedche, Carter McBurnett, Dante Moreno, Dailen Pedersen, Cameron Ribordy, Gunner Seiloff, John Spicer, and Timothy Stephens. Head coach Tammy Parker stated that these swimmers have had a successful season. Tammy said, “They are extremely hard workers and they are very dedicated. They are going to represent Rock Springs very well.” This season, there was a whole new coaching staff, but that really helped the swim team. A lot of the coaches were able to teach the swimmers a lot of techniques and strategies. “It was a big change, but the boys really rose to the occasion,” Tammy stated.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO