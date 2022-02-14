ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys wrestling finishes second at Districts, girls swimming and diving preps for State

Cover picture for the articleBoys basketball started the week with a 63-60 win over Parkway Central. The next day, the boys lost to Ladue, 51-46. To end the week, they lost to Parkway West, 47-40. On Feb. 15, the Lancers will play at Pattonville at 7 p.m. They will play at Oakville Feb. 17 at...

