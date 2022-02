A handful of large meat processors essentially controlling the entire supply chain for the majority of all chicken, pork, and beef sold in the United States was concerning enough before COVID. When the pandemic hit, that business model was really shot full of holes, as COVID infections raced through workers at most of the large companies (Tyson Foods, Cargill, National Beef Packing, and JBS), leaving shortages of various products on store shelves. Those hiccups are still continuing, two years later.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO