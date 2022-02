Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to sheer garments. After blowing us away with a super-racy head-to-toe sheer ensemble on December 4th, the 17-year-old TikTok star was back with yet another see-through outfit. And just like the one she shared with her 47 million Instagram followers at the end of last year, her latest sheer outfit that she posted on Instagram on Sunday, January 30th has also received a lot of attention too! And at the time of writing, that attention translates into over 1.7 million likes and over 7,000 comments. Wow!

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO