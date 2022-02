The best advice I can give right now is to watch the weather and try to make sure you can get out and get some work done on those nice days we usually have in February. This week it has gone from a spring-like 70 degrees to around 10 degrees with rain, ice, snow, and really cold wind in many places almost overnight. At least we finally got some rain. Cold dry winters are super hard on plants, and we won’t be able to assess the damage until things start to green up in a few weeks. We just have to be grateful we haven’t had a tornado.

