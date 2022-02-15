Blackstone plans $23.77 billion recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

MoneyGram International Inc., one of the largest money-transfer services in the U.S., agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1 billion in cash. The private equity firm will pay $11 a share for Dallas-based MoneyGram, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. The price is 23% higher than the closing price Monday. Madison Dearborn also agreed to refinance $799 million of the target's debt.
Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
(Reuters) – Intel Corp agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd for an enterprise value of $5.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, the statement added. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday reported a 55% decrease in adjusted net income in 2021 but said it expects total group revenues to continue their upward trajectory this year to reach 490-500 billion roubles ($6.50-$6.63 billion). Yandex’s adjusted net income stood at 8 billion roubles...
Backed by the likes of Sequoia Capital India and execs from Coinbase, CoinMarketCap and more, Ethlas is the first investor-backed game-fi startup from Singapore, and will mint its genesis NFT series in the coming weeks. Singapore, 15 Feb 2022 – Singapore-based game finance (game-fi) blockchain startup, Ethlas, announced today that...
BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB.BK) on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank's expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J) said on Tuesday it would set up an Asia-focused health insurance technology business in partnership with Hong Kong-listed AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK). Discovery will own 25% of the joint venture, to be called Amplify Health, while AIA will own the rest.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cloud-based security solutions provider Securonix has raised more than $1 billion in a private fundraising round led by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, the company said on Monday. The capital raised will allow it to make significant investments in hiring senior talent and expand its...
Peloton has overhauled its operations, bringing in new management and making layoffs, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) Bloomberg report. That includes the leaving of executives running operations, its supply chain and various other functions. Mariana Garavaglia, the operations chief, has departed — she took a new role at the...
Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is investing $200 million in Glance, a lock screen content company backed by Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and owned by ad-tech firm InMobi, to bring the service to new Jio smartphones this year, the companies said on Monday. The investment, made through Reliance's Jio...
Blackstone's streak of casino resort acquisitions now extends to Australia, but Crown Resorts is in more turmoil than the investment firm's prior resort purchases in Las Vegas. It's going to take years to right this ship. Crown Resorts Ltd backed a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc...
NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings added new positions in a number of consumer-focused companies during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, including ride-hailing and food delivery company Grab Holdings Ltd , brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) and fashion company Rent the Runway Inc (RENT.O), according to securities filings released Monday.
(Reuters) -Blank-check companies backed by buyout firm Warburg Pincus and billionaire real estate investor Barry Sternlicht are in talks to take security services firm Allied Universal public in a $20 billion deal, according to a source familiar with the matter. The deal will involve three special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs)...
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Monday it has appointed Luanne Lim as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong business, its biggest market, as the Asia-focussed bank looks to expand its investment across the region. Lim was named the interim chief executive in September and...
Why it matters: Arm owner SoftBank has resorted to floating the company after failing to sell it to Nvidia, but those plans are coming up against a legal fight that started in 2020. It involves Arm’s Chinese joint venture. The Financial Times obtained documents indicating a legal challenge from...
Nearly 420 trucking and logistics companies are collectively owed millions of dollars after a California oil distributor ceased operations and filed Chapter 7. RPP Products Inc. of Bloomington, California, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. In its filing, RPP, doing...
ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday,...
The Pune-headquartered startup said on Wednesday it has raised $300 million — $100 million in primary and $200 million in secondary (to give partial exit to Alibaba and full exit to one unspecified Chinese investor) — in a Series F funding from Blackstone, TPG and ChrysCapital. The new funding takes the startup’s all-time raise to $575.8 million.
