ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blackstone plans $23.77 billion recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday existing investors...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

MoneyGram to be bought by Madison Dearborn for about $1 billion

MoneyGram International Inc., one of the largest money-transfer services in the U.S., agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1 billion in cash. The private equity firm will pay $11 a share for Dallas-based MoneyGram, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. The price is 23% higher than the closing price Monday. Madison Dearborn also agreed to refinance $799 million of the target's debt.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
whtc.com

Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 billion deal

(Reuters) – Intel Corp agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd for an enterprise value of $5.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, the statement added. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recapitalization#Logistics#Bengaluru#Mileway#Reuters#Blackstone Inc#Pan European
Benzinga

Three-Month-Old Stealth Singapore Game-Fi Startup Raises Seed Funding Of US$2.7 Million

Backed by the likes of Sequoia Capital India and execs from Coinbase, CoinMarketCap and more, Ethlas is the first investor-backed game-fi startup from Singapore, and will mint its genesis NFT series in the coming weeks. Singapore, 15 Feb 2022 – Singapore-based game finance (game-fi) blockchain startup, Ethlas, announced today that...
WORLD
Reuters

Thai lender SCB invests $100 mln in Indonesia's Akulaku

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB.BK) on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank's expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Peloton Operations, Supply Chain Execs Exit

Peloton has overhauled its operations, bringing in new management and making layoffs, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) Bloomberg report. That includes the leaving of executives running operations, its supply chain and various other functions. Mariana Garavaglia, the operations chief, has departed — she took a new role at the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reliance invests $200 million in InMobi's Glance

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is investing $200 million in Glance, a lock screen content company backed by Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and owned by ad-tech firm InMobi, to bring the service to new Jio smartphones this year, the companies said on Monday. The investment, made through Reliance's Jio...
BUSINESS
SKIFT

Blackstone Makes $6.3 Billion Bid for Troubled Crown Resorts

Blackstone's streak of casino resort acquisitions now extends to Australia, but Crown Resorts is in more turmoil than the investment firm's prior resort purchases in Las Vegas. It's going to take years to right this ship. Crown Resorts Ltd backed a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Temasek adds stakes in Robinhood, other consumer-focused companies

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings added new positions in a number of consumer-focused companies during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, including ride-hailing and food delivery company Grab Holdings Ltd , brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) and fashion company Rent the Runway Inc (RENT.O), according to securities filings released Monday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

HSBC names Lim as CEO of Hong Kong business

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Monday it has appointed Luanne Lim as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong business, its biggest market, as the Asia-focussed bank looks to expand its investment across the region. Lim was named the interim chief executive in September and...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Legal battle with Chinese unit holds up Arm IPO plans

Why it matters: Arm owner SoftBank has resorted to floating the company after failing to sell it to Nvidia, but those plans are coming up against a legal fight that started in 2020. It involves Arm’s Chinese joint venture. The Financial Times obtained documents indicating a legal challenge from...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Trucking, logistics firms owed millions after oil distributor files Chapter 7

Nearly 420 trucking and logistics companies are collectively owed millions of dollars after a California oil distributor ceased operations and filed Chapter 7. RPP Products Inc. of Bloomington, California, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. In its filing, RPP, doing...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
wkzo.com

Siemens agrees to sell logistics business to Koerber in 1.15 billion euro deal

ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Indian logistics firm Xpressbees becomes unicorn with $300 million fresh funding

The Pune-headquartered startup said on Wednesday it has raised $300 million — $100 million in primary and $200 million in secondary (to give partial exit to Alibaba and full exit to one unspecified Chinese investor) — in a Series F funding from Blackstone, TPG and ChrysCapital. The new funding takes the startup’s all-time raise to $575.8 million.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy