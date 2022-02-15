ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

UPDATE 1-Trump offered encouragement to France's far-right candidate Zemmour in call - BFM TV

 18 hours ago

(Adds detail, context)

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour had a phone call with former U.S. President Donald Trump who told him not to give in to pressure from the media, news channel BFM TV reported on Tuesday, citing sources in Zemmour’s campaign team.

Trump’s 2016 presidential run is often cited as a blueprint for the current campaign of former French talk show commentator Zemmour, who has been convicted several times for inciting racial hatred. Zemmour denies he is racist.

“Eric Zemmour and the former American president spoke on the phone for about 40 minutes on Monday,” said BFM TV, citing a source close to the French candidate.

A representative of Eric Zemmour's campaign team in a tweet here confirmed the phone call, saying the conversation took place on Monday evening.

Trump’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Similar to Trump, Zemmour is looking to position himself as an outsider to traditional parties and the French political establishment, banking instead on his celebrity status and large following on social media.

BFM TV said Trump told Zemmour that in order to win, one must never change one’s political line.

According to BFM TV’s account of the conversation from sources inside Zemmour’s camp, the former U.S. president told him never to change if he wanted to win and keep his authenticity and “courage.”

Zemmour is fourth in opinion polls and is vying with Marine Le Pen, from the Rassemblement National party who is polling second, for the far-right electorate, with both hoping to beat President Emmanuel Macron in the April election.

In her 2017 presidential campaign, Le Pen sought to display her proximity to Trump when she travelled to the Manhattan business headquarters of the former U.S. president, but left the place discretely when nobody received her. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

White House says Republican step to block Fed nominee was 'extreme'

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the decision by Republicans to boycott a committee meeting as a way to block U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Federal Reserve was “extreme.”. The head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on...
Marietta Daily Journal

Far reaches of right and left call for de-escalation with Russia

WASHINGTON — Voices from the far-left and far-right political camps are increasingly pushing the Biden administration to cool tensions with Russia, even expressing an openness to make concessions to President Vladimir Putin. Mounting a strong and unified posture in response to Russia’s threats to invade Ukraine is one of...
AFP

France's Zemmour says delinquents 'same' as jihadists

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour on Wednesday suggested criminals in high-rise housing estates are fighting alongside jihadists in a "civilisational battle" pitting immigrants against traditional French culture. The 63-year-old, who has often used the hundreds of people killed by jihadists in attacks in France since 2015 as political ammunition, told police officers that they were "at the forefront of a civilisational battle which has spread out over our territory". "There are two civilisations on our territory and they cannot co-exist peacefully... we need one civilisation to impose itself, and it's our own one," Zemmour told the audience at a campaign event organised by the Alliance police union at a cinema in Paris. He suggested that there was a "continuum between everyday delinquents and jihadists".
