The Best NYFW Street Style Looks Featured Bold Colours & Futuristic Details

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pretty much every major ’90s fashion trend has come back in recent years—notably fanny packs, scrunchies, white T-shirts worn underneath slip dresses. Fashion loves to revive a forgotten fad (right now, it’s all about 2000s pieces), but it appears Dua Lipa is bringing back another ’90s staple into 2022. Spotted in Miami this weekend, she revived the most polarizing summer shoe from the decade: Platform flip-flops.
