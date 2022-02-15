ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

UW Recycling Trash Art Contest up and running

By Gianmarco Giannini Contributing writer
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA witch hat made of reusable cardboard. An art piece made of old bicycle parts. A painting made of discarded masks — what one can do with waste seems endless. For those interested in art or sustainability, this year’s Trash Art Contest, hosted by UW Recycling, is open to all students,...

