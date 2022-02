LITTLETON — Even without one of its best players, Monarch girls basketball has proven that it ranks among the best of the best teams in Class 5A. On Monday night, in a twice-rescheduled matchup at No. 10 Columbine, the No. 5 Coyotes came out firing on all cylinders before putting away the Rebels in a 54-40 finish. In doing so, they improved to 19-1 on the season, their only blemish a five-point loss against Rocky Mountain just a few weeks earlier.

COLUMBINE, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO