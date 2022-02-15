ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global shares mostly lower as markets watch Ukraine tensions

By Associated Press
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — European benchmarks jumped in early trading amid reports Russian troops may be moving away from the border with Ukraine, although Asian shares...

Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices hit eight-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

BENGALURU (Feb 15): Gold prices climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was up 0.3% at US$1,876.71 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT, after hitting its highest...
Reuters

Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief. The tension between world powers over the Ukraine situation, which...
WHIO Dayton

Markets point sharply higher on Russia-Ukraine optimism

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets headed for a sharply higher open Tuesday after Russia said that some troops would be returning to military bases, though it didn't specifically say the troops pulling back were part of those amassed on Ukraine's border. Investors viewed Russia's muddled announcement...
Axios

U.S. fears China is watching Ukraine to see how to treat Taiwan

The Biden administration believes Beijing is gauging the U.S. response to Russian threats to Ukraine as a proxy for how America would deal with more Chinese aggression against Taiwan, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: If Putin invades this week, as U.S. intelligence says could happen "any day now," the West...
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index leading gains, as investors took confidence from Russia saying that some of its troops were returning to their bases. Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their...
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
BBC

Markets rally on hopes of Ukraine de-escalation

Global markets have rallied on hopes that military tensions over Ukraine could ease after Russia said it was recalling some of its troops from the country's border. Exchanges in Italy and Germany climbed roughly 2%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.8% and London's FTSE 100 gained 1%. The three major US...
Reuters

MSCI says it is closely watching Russia-Ukraine developments

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI Inc said on Monday it was closely monitoring developments in Ukraine and access to the Russian equity market in the face of possible investment sanctions amid rising concerns about a potential Russian invasion. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the...
StreetInsider.com

The S&P 500 closes lower as Russia-Ukraine tensions heat up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index ended weaker on Monday, partly recovering from a steep late-afternoon sell-off, as U.S. plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil. All three major U.S. stock indexes dropped sharply after U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
CBS News

Stocks climb after Russia says it pulled back some troops on Ukraine border

Stocks jumped Tuesday after Russia's Ministry of Defense said that some of the forces the country had massed around the Ukraine border were being pulled back to their bases. Western officials, however, were in no rush to accept the remarks as an indication that Russia is de-escalating. The S&P rose...
