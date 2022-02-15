ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Winter Olympics: Su Yiming wins men's snowboard big air gold

BBC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's Su Yiming "defies every law of physics"...

www.bbc.co.uk

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Big Air
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics medal count: Who is winning Beijing 2022 so far?

The Winter Olympics 2022 medal table is up for grabs in Beijing and Norway are the favourites to top the charts once more, having pipped Germany to top spot four years ago in Pyeongchang. Both nations won 14 gold medals in Korea, but Norway’s greater total of 39 medals overall gave them the edge over Germany, who won 31. Norway are the kings of skiing and will again be looking to dominate on snow, with sights set on a similar medal tally once more. Germany meanwhile are the masters of sliding, embodied by their bobsleigh master Francesco Friedrich, a...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
BBC

The family that froze to death a world away from home

The night Vaishaliben Patel, her husband Jagdish and their two children set out for the US-Canadian border they dressed in new heavy winter coats and snow boots. Temperatures where they walked, in Emerson, Manitoba, had dropped more than 35 degrees below freezing. The young family had probably never experienced temperatures...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva allowed to compete at Beijing after Cas hearing

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics after sport's highest court ruled "exceptional circumstances" meant the 15-year-old Russian figure skater should not be provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Netherlands win emotional short track speed skating gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. "Today, Lara proudly looked down on us." The Netherlands claimed an emotional short track speed skating gold...
SPORTS
WDBO

Olympics Live: Su gives China 2nd gold at Big Air Shougang

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Su Yiming gave host China its second gold medal at Big Air Shougang, matching Eileen Gu with a stunning show in front of fans at the repurposed steel mill and winning the country’s first top prize in Olympic snowboarding.
WORLD
WDBO

Su joins Gu with Olympic big air gold for host China

BEIJING — (AP) — China's extreme sports youngsters were ready for a big Olympic stage. The host country built one for them, and they delivered. Su Yiming gave China its second gold medal at Big Air Shougang, matching Eileen Gu with a stunning show Tuesday in front of fans at the eerie — and perhaps now iconic — repurposed steel mill while winning the country's first top prize in Olympic snowboarding.
SPORTS

