Winter Olympics: Su Yiming wins men's snowboard big air gold

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.

