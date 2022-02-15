ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mann scores season-high 25, Clippers defeat Warriors 119-104

 18 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann scored a season-high 25 points, including 14 in the decisive third quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the...

247Sports

NBA 'Noles Monday Recap: Season-high for Terance Mann

A look at Sunday and Monday's NBA action for former Florida State standouts. We start with Monday's action below:. Los Angeles Clippers 119, Golden State Warriors 104. For the Clippers, Terance Mann started. He played 39:05. He scored a season-high 25 points, which tied his regular season career-high. He was 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the field, including 1-of-5 (20.0%) from deep. He was 2-of-5 (40.0%) at the line. He added seven rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block. He committed a pair of turnovers.
NBA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Clippers’ Terance Mann makes a good point

When the Clippers traded point guard Eric Bledsoe to Portland on Feb. 4, it meant Reggie Jackson was the only player on their roster with significant experience as a primary ball-handler – well, beside Terance Mann. Thank former Clippers coach Doc Rivers for that. Under Rivers, Mann, now a...
NBA
DFW Community News

Jackson, Clippers Hold Off Doncic, Mavs In Rematch, 99-97

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luka Doncic was unstoppable at the end instead of the beginning in the rematch with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dallas superstar couldn’t quite do enough to get one of these teams an elusive sweep in their repetitive two-game sets. Reggie Jackson scored 24 points...
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
