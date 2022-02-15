ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Utah State visits San Diego State following Horvath’s 29-point showing

Miami Herald
 21 hours ago

Utah State Aggies (15-11, 6-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 7-3 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -3.5; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Brandon Horvath scored 29 points in Utah State's 85-72 loss to the Nevada Wolf...

www.miamiherald.com

cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
vanquishthefoe.com

Career Night From Alex Barcello Lifts BYU Past Pepperdine

Alex Barcello had a career high 33 points as BYU went on the road to beat Pepperdine 91-85 Saturday night in Malibu. Barcello made nine three-pointers — tied for second most in a game in BYU history — but BYU couldn’t get enough stops to put the Waves away until late. Fousseyni Traore missed the game with an injury, and Caleb Lohner stepped in the starting lineup and came up with 14 points. Spencer Johnson added 12 points off the bench and Te’Jon Lucas scored 10.
MALIBU, CA
Star-Tribune

Wyoming Cowboys ranked No. 22 in AP poll for first time in seven years

LARAMIE – In the two years before Jeff Linder arrived, the Wyoming men’s basketball program suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons. Now the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West) are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll released Monday. This is the first time UW has cracked the AP...
WYOMING STATE
ralphiereport.com

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers - How to watch and game thread

Line: Colorado -4 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Oregon State Beavers in the twenty-fifth game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and UCLA. A big win over Oregon in Eugene got the momentum back before it was lost again with a losses to Washington, WSU and Oregon. Wins over Oregon State and Utah finally snapped the losing streak and now they look to move to 16-9 with a win over the Beavers. Go Buffs!
CORVALLIS, OR
kslsports.com

Weber State To Retire Jersey Of Legendary Coach Dick Motta

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State men’s basketball program announced that they will retire a jersey and honor legendary Wildcats coach Dick Motta. Weber State basketball will hang a jersey in the rafters at the Dee Events Center in honor of Dick Motta on Saturday, March 5 in their game against Southern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
calbears.com

Utah Outlasts Cal In Overtime, 80-75

BERKELEY – In a game that featured big runs from both teams, Utah scored seven straight points in overtime to emerge with an 80-75 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears, who were playing their first overtime contest of the season, took a 75-73 lead...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

