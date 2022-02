The intramural volleyball team “Mofongo” claimed its first victory Feb. 9. The team is one of the various student teams competing in the next few weeks. “I didn’t play that much, but I had a really good time! There were a couple weird rules, but we got around it! Paula served and hit someone in the face by accident, it was funny,” Adriana Vazquez, a first-year in the College of Health Sciences, said.

ACCIDENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO