ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Something’s in the food: How ingredients differ in a foriegn country | Column

By Magdalena Nygard
Digital Collegian
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I move into an apartment in preparation of a new school year, I stockpile. Maybe it’s the worrywart in me, but I like to have enough food in case of an emergency. I buy backups in addition to the groceries I get on a normal basis. These are usually a...

www.collegian.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Local, Stone-Ground Flour Is Different. Here’s How to Bake With It.

Whether you’re a brand-new baker or a seasoned bread pro, baking with stone-ground flour made from local wheat can be a fairly heady challenge. Why? Because local flour can be remarkably different from the inexpensive commodity flour found on grocery store shelves nationwide. Where commodity flour is engineered to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vani Hari
whole-dog-journal.com

Limited Ingredient Dog Food – How to Find the Best Dry Dog Food With WDJ’s Food Database

So much of what’s on dog food labels has to do with marketing, rather than nutrition. The phrase “limited ingredient” falls somewhere in between. There is no agreed-upon definition for “limited-ingredient foods.” In some cases, pet food makers use the phrase to designate foods that contain only one animal protein source and one carbohydrate source; these products may contain very few ingredients overall… but this is not always the case. In some cases, using only a single animal protein source results in a food that contains less protein than the pet food maker wanted, so a plant protein source (or two, or more) are added.
PET SERVICES
meatpoultry.com

Canadian pet food startup embraces ingredient diversity

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO — HOPE Pet Foods, a Canadian pet food and treat startup, entered the industry with the launch of its Berry Buglicious insect-based dog treats in late 2021 and is gearing up for the launch of its first complete-and-balanced dog food. The Berry Buglicious biscuit dog treats, first...
PET SERVICES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ice Cream Sold in New York State Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Ice cream lovers, you might want to double check your cartons, according to this latest report. The Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall over concerns of Listeria contamination. One of the states the ice cream was sold was right here in New York, according to WBNG. According to the FDA, the recall was issued after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Dyes#Fast Food#Natural Food#Snacks#Food Drink#Mcdonald
Mental_Floss

What Is Imitation Crab Made Of?

Like Beyond Meat and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, the name imitation crab better describes what the product isn't rather than what it is. When the ingredient appears in dishes like California rolls and crab rangoon, its true identity is rarely advertised. So, if imitation crab isn't crab, what is it made of, exactly?
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Soda recall: Pieces of glass might be floating in this soda, so don’t drink it

Drink recalls aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen a few notable soda and drink recalls in the past few months. Contamination with foreign substances can lead to such recalls. Pieces of glass or metal can end up in the drinks during production. As a result, the manufacturer will recall entire batches out of an abundance of caution. That’s exactly what happened with Loblaw Companies this week. The firm issued a recall for the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Woodlands Online& LLC

Food Labeling Changes to Know About : Genetically Modified Ingredients

Effective, January 1, 2022, The USDA, through The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure law requires all food manufacturers to disclose if genetically modified ingredients are in their products. The way in which this is done however will not be a simple, uniform way such as an established symbol similar to the USDA Organic Certification. Rather, the manufacturer has options including a text message, a symbol, digital links, or verbiage on the package.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

What are the differences between online casinos in different countries

Every day, more and more people are expressing an interest in online gambling. Is it about watching sporting events, playing roulette, or engaging in card games like poker or blackjack? Best of the online casinos are collected at realmoneycasinoonline.ca casinos list. Online casinos have their own advantages that encourage individuals...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy