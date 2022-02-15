From City trader to yoga teacher

Originally Posted On: https://www.myvinyasapractice.com/yoga-mindfulness-for-personal-development/. Yoga and mindfulness is a tool for personal development and now the two are getting a lot of attention as viable options for personal development. Yoga teacher training is becoming more affordable and accessible. What once was exclusive and unattainable is available in person and online in many different formats. These programs are integrating mindfulness techniques which help participants regulate their emotions with physical and energetic yogic practice that help practitioners regulate their nervous system. Even corporations are finding that yoga and mindfulness based programs are good investments if they want to improve productivity and employee wellbeing.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO