ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Suter studied Vonn ahead of gold medal run

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYANQING, China (Reuters) – Women’s downhill Olympic champion Corinne Suter said she turned to video clips of American skier Lindsey Vonn for inspiration ahead of her gold-medal winning run on Wednesday which gave Switzerland a rare downhill double. Suter achieved what Vonn couldn’t manage in Pyeongchang four...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Viewing Vonn helps Swiss skier Suter win Olympic downhill

BEIJING (AP) — What better way to prepare for an Olympic downhill race than by watching Lindsey Vonn. Swiss skier Corinne Suter checked out some old videos of the sport’s most successful downhiller before her run at the Beijing Games and then went out and won gold. The victory makes her the first woman since Vonn in 2010 to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in the sport’s fastest and most dangerous discipline at the same time. Suter says Vonn is her “biggest idol” and that she watches old runs from Vonn “all the time.”
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corinne Suter
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Simon Evans
olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates 'strong' Sofia Goggia after downhill comeback at Beijing 2022

Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin knows well how receiving words of encouragement is important during these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. After failing to finish her first two events, the American felt "grateful" for the outpouring of support led by boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Olympics#Yanqing#Reuters#American#Italian#Swiss
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
blackchronicle.com

Winter Olympics 2022 – Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries begin their medal quests, and more live updates

Say hello to monobob. It’s another new sport debuting this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the first heats were Saturday in Beijing. Monobob follows the basics of bobsledding, but instead of two- and four-person teams, this sled run is a solo mission. It is also an Olympic event only for women. The sleds are smaller and lighter than a traditional four-person sled, but that doesn’t make it easier.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

No medal for Mikaela Shiffrin in her first Olympic downhill event

In her first time competing in the downhill event with an Olympic medal on the line, U.S. star skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished off the podium at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. She skied the course with a 1:34.36 time, +2.49 behind the winner, to finish 18th out of a field of 36 in the women’s downhill.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
blackchronicle.com

2022 Winter Olympics daily schedule: When, where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin, USA hockey, others go for gold

The Olympics are back on schedule with XXIV Olympic Winter Games taking place in Beijing, just a few months after the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics took place in Tokyo. There have been a myriad of hurdles to putting on these Games, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to a United States diplomatic boycott of the event over alleged human rights abuses in China.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: Erin Jackson becomes first black woman to medal in speed skating

History was made at the 2022 Winter Games on Sunday with the arrival of a new Olympic event, and a one-of-a-kind gold medal in women's speed skating. The U.S. has been on a roll this week with Nathan Chen's record-breaking performance on Day 4, Lindsey Jacobellis securing the country's first gold medal on Day 5, Chloe Kim's jaw-dropping showing on Day 6 and Shaun White's final ride as an Olympic athlete on Day 7.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy