Theatre Three kicks off the new year with the regional premiere of Audrey Cefaly's Maytag Virgin, which follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy's husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment, and the bridge between the two. Directed by Whitney Latrice Coulter, this new play is packed with wit, passion, and the weight of moving forward through loss.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO