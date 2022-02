Mark Schwiebert's Feb.1 column, "Living in a time of peril," takes a casual approach to the facts. He states in his first paragraph that "we have a cure" for the pandemic. That's great news! When did it happen? It will come as a big surprise to the hundreds of thousands who have been vaccinated and boosted, and yet still have come down with Covid. Vaccines and boosters keep people out of hospitals and morgues, more than sufficient reason for taking those steps, but they are not yet a cure.

MOLINE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO