Over the last 70 years, I have seen our country turn its back on a product that it actually encouraged in years past. Tobacco was the most important cash crop in colonial America and continued as such in the south for decades. During World War II, every member of the armed forces were provided free, reduced rate, and unlimited quantities of smoking materials. After the war, catchy jingles, dancing cigarettes, and famous personality endorsements were the largest source of advertising revenue in this country (this newspaper should check with its advertising department).

