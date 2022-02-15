ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

EU parcel problems since Brexit prompt flood of complaints

By Miles Brignall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Czb3V_0eEkBQ1K00
A customs declaration form CN22 inside a Post Office in the City of London Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

There was a huge response from readers across Europe to the letter two weeks ago from GH from Sheffield – all decrying the lottery that posting parcels to Europe has become post-Brexit. GH had asked why her son in Berlin was always asked for extra payments of €6 (£5) and €10 to take delivery of small gifts she had sent. Gifts valued at less than €45 are supposed not to attract VAT or duty. These are just some of the stories we have heard since publishing her letter .

“I live in Italy and I have been charged every time something from the UK arrives. If you don’t have the cash there and then to give the delivery driver you are then given a form to head to the post office, which, as you can imagine, is never a joy. A birthday card sent on 11 October 2021 from the UK arrived this week ... I have stopped buying things from the UK and have asked friends and family to stop sending parcels ,” wrote B from Italy.

“It’s very similar here in Spain: I pay every time I receive something from the UK regardless of what’s on the declaration. For Christmas my mum sent me a couple of books and some cards with a declared value of about £35, on top of which I then had to pay the post office €20. The breakdown on the receipt said half of it was from customs fees with VAT added and the other half was just listed as additional,” wrote RW.

Germany and Austria appear to be a particular problem, with readers reporting being asked for extra fees before the item is handed over. Those in other countries have reported their parcels made it through unscathed after they declared “ no commercial value”.

We welcome letters but cannot answer individually. Email us at consumer.champions@theguardian.com or write to Consumer Champions, Money, the Guardian, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU. Please include a daytime phone number. Submission and publication of all letters is subject to our terms and conditions

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Belgium to give workers right to request four-day week

Belgians will have the right to work a four-day week without a loss of salary under a government overhaul of the country’s labour laws prompted by the Covid pandemic. The option for employees to work longer days in order to earn a three-day weekend was among a package of economic reforms agreed within the governing coalition on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

France travel rules: what are the latest testing requirements?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has now ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”In addition, France has made another change to its complex Covid rules for British travellers – dropping the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK to take a pre-departure test.These are the key questions and answers about travel...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Italy#Eu#Post Office#Gh#Post Brexit#Consumer Champions
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

European Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021

Preliminary box office figures released Tuesday show a strong uptick in cinema admissions across Europe last year, though ticket sales are still well below pre-pandemic figures. The European Audiovisual Observatory estimates 383.2 million movie tickets were sold across the European Union and the U.K. in 2021. That’s 83.8 million more than over the same period in 2020, a 28 percent jump.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' Melts Hearts at Valentine's Day Box OfficeBox Office Milestone: 'Spider-Man' Swings Past 'Avatar' DomesticallyBerlin: XYZ Acquires Horror Comedy 'Gatlopp: Hell of a Game' from Signature (Exclusive) It’s a hopeful sign for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Lottery
Sourcing Journal

Tesco Exiting Myanmar Amid ‘Deep Violation’ of Labor Rights

Tesco, one of Britain’s largest supermarket chains, is in the process of exiting Myanmar “responsibly,” it told Sourcing Journal. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal4 Hospitalized After Haiti Garment-Worker Wage ProtestBritish Retail Benefits From Covid Restriction RollbackH&M Speaks Out on Minimum-Wage Struggle
RETAIL
The Independent

Devolved ministers join forces to challenge ‘restrictive’ UK immigration policy

Labour shortages across the UK are largely a result of Westminster’s “excessively restrictive” immigration system, ministers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have insisted.In a letter to UK immigration minister Kevin Foster, representatives of the three devolved administrations claimed that processes for skilled workers looking to come to Britain were “inflexible, costly and bureaucratic” and had also served to “exclude many of the key workers that we need, many of whom have been crucial during the Covid-19 pandemic”.The letter, from Scottish Europe minister, Neil Gray, Welsh social justice minister, Jane Hutt, and Northern Ireland economy minister, Gordon Lyons, states there...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Britain cracks down on 'buy now pay later' firms

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it had told four 'buy now pay later' firms (BNPL) to change their contracts after identifying "potential harms" to consumers. BNPL firms, which are unregulated, typically offer on-the-spot interest-free short-term loans that spread payments for retail goods like clothing.
ECONOMY
The Independent

France drops Covid test demand for fully vaccinated British visitors

British visitors heading for France for half-term holidays will no longer need a pre-departure Covid test if they are fully vaccinated.The announcement was made in a tweet from Guillaume Bazard, the French consul-general in London, on Friday evening.He wrote: “As of 12 February, tests will no longer be necessary for travellers with a complete vaccination schedule travelling from the UK to France.“Our website will be updated as soon as further details are published.”Eurostar staff at London St Pancras, the rail terminal for Paris, say they are no longer checking for pre-departure tests.The French move had been trailed earlier in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Spain, France and Norway ease Covid travel rules

British travellers start the week facing significantly lower hurdles for overseas journeys – with the most popular nations for UK holidaymakers both easing rules. On Saturday the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers from the UK to France to take a pre-departure test was abruptly lifted.The French rule change was initially tweeted on Friday night, with too little warning to save tens of thousands of families from the cost and hassle of testing.The French Embassy in London says: “Vaccinated people do not need to take any Covid-19 travel tests before they travel to France from the UK.” Visitors must still carry...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Spain drops ‘fully vaccinated’ rule for teenage travellers – but too late for half-term holidays

In one of the most poorly timed announcements in the entire coronavirus pandemic, Spain has reversed its draconian policy of demanding everyone aged 12 or over be double jabbed in order to enter the country from abroad.The easing of the travel rules takes effect at midnight on Sunday, allowing anyone aged 12-17 to take a PCR test instead.But it comes too late for tens of thousands of families who had hoped to take half-term holidays in the UK’s favourite nation for tourism.The minister of the interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, said in the official state bulletin, “In many countries it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Spain to drop Covid vaccine requirement for UK teenagers

Spain has announced it will loosen its border requirements, with children over 12 from non-EU countries no longer needing to be fully vaccinated. The Spanish government announced that it is relaxing its travel rules from Monday, which will be a boost for British holidaymakers planning to head abroad in February half-term.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

152K+
Followers
51K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy