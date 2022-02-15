ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD: Drop in iron ore bodes ill for aussie's outlook – ING

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar has been the worst-performing G10 currency in today’s Asian session as iron ore prices dropped by more than 10%. Economists at ING expect the AUD to stay under pressure as iron ore prices are set to move downward. “For today, AUD/USD may hold above 0.7100...

FXStreet.com

USD/CAD set to drop towards the 1.2650 zone – Scotiabank

The USD/CAD is marginally lower on the session. According to economists at Scotiabank, a push under 1.2720 targets mid-1.26s. “The USD closed well off the intraday peak yesterday and the low close plus spot’s move under 1.2720 support has triggered a minor Head & Shoulders top on the intraday chart which points to USD losses extending to 1.2650/60 in the next 1-2 days.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD set to move downward to test the 1.34 level – Scotiabank

“The GBP’s range-trade of 1.35-1.36 is now going on two weeks, and while shorter-term price action suggests the next move will be a break above 1.36 and 1.3650, the GBP remains in a half-year downtrend that points to an eventual test of 1.34.”. “Intraday support is 1.3525/30 followed by...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Struggling for direction but holding above 0.7100

RBA Meeting Minutes hint at no rate hikes before 2024 amid an economic setback. The better market mood lifted equities, which in turn provided support to the aussie. AUD/USD remains range bound above the 0.7100 threshold, needs a directional catalyst. The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7150 heading into the Asian...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Outlook remains neutral near term – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘the bias is on the downside but any AUD weakness is unlikely to break 0.7110’. However, AUD dipped to 0.7109, rebounded to 0.7184 before dropping back down to close at 0.7137 (-0.45%). Despite the relatively choppy price actions, the underlying tone appears to have softened. From here, AUD could decline to 0.7100. A sustained drop below this level appears unlikely for now. Resistance is at 07155 followed by 0.7180.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downside risks to prevail in the first half of the year – ING

Despite a few hiccups, AUD/USD has recovered some ground after touching sub-0.70 levels at the end of January. However, economists at ING expect the aussie to remain under pressure over the first half of the year. “The improvement in China’s growth sentiment thanks to accommodative government and central bank policies...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5841; (P) 1.5922; (R1) 1.5983;. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral at this pint. Further rise remains mildly in favor with 1.5776 support intact. Above 1.6223 will resume whole rise from 1.5354 to 1.6434 resistance first. However, break of 1.5776 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.5559 support instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to drop gradually over the next months – Danske Bank

The AUD/USD pair tested levels under 0.7100 on Monday. Analysts at Danske Bank see the pair at 0.71 on a three-month perspective, at 0.70 in six months and at 0.69 in a year. “The rally in commodity prices has supported AUD since late January as broad USD strengthening took a step back. Continuing easing from China is especially supportive for Australia’s key export commodity, iron ore.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD falls 0.5% on Friday

The Australian dollar slumped 0.5% on Friday as a resurgent greenback took centre stage to close out the week. Aided by a flight to safety, the US dollar surged an impressive 0.5% against a basket of currencies (DXY), sending most of the major currencies into the red, including the Aussie. The AUD opens this morning on the back foot at 0.7130. Risk-off sentiment plagued global markets on Friday with pullbacks seen across bond and equity markets. The bond selloff, in particular, caused a measurable retreat from risk assets and commodity currencies with flows consequently going to safe havens such as Gold, the Yen, and USD. Amidst this environment, the AUD spent much of Friday oscillating within the 0.71’s but ultimately extended the sell-off from Thursday’s three-week high of 0.7250 to hit a daily low of 0.7108. Despite the persistent weakness throughout the day the Aussie did find its feet at the close to clawing its way up to 0.7130. The Aussie now turns to a packed economic calendar for direction with proceedings set to start on Tuesday with FOMC Member Bullard speaking and the RBA’s Monetary Policy meeting minutes set for release.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD outlook: Risk appetite lifts Aussie to two-week high

The Australian dollar extends advance into third straight day, lifted by fresh risk appetite that lifted stocks and reopening of Australia’s borders. Bulls broke above last week’s high (0.7168) and pressure pivotal barriers at 0.7181/83 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7314/0.6967 / base of thick daily cloud), break of which would open way for further advance and expose targets at 0.7232 (Fibo 76.4%) and 0.7248 (100DMA).
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Quiet on Tuesday Ahead of CPI

The Australian dollar initially pulled back on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of life again. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior and could very well see a nice correlation to inflation in the United States, when the CPI numbers come out on Thursday.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Nearing Point of Interest as Rally Extends

AUD/USD coming off big long-term support to the start week. Risk trends likely to dictate if and when it breaks. AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Holding Long-term Support, For Now. At the very tail end of January as markets were in full-on risk-off mode, AUD/USD tested a very important threshold of...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD and AUD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis

Markets are slow with US stocks trapped in range as everyone waiting on the US CPI tomorrow. As such, the buck is also mostly slow, moving sideways, but still looking corrective on intraday chart, so we think there can be more upside coming. Break above 1.1449 puts bulls in play.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovers 0.5% to retake 0.71.

The Australian Dollar advanced 0.5% to start the week, opening this morning at 0.7124 despite a stronger Greenback. In what was a dull start to the week on the global economic calendar, the Aussie managed to find some momentum domestically and bounce back from its Friday losses. It was also aided by risk on sentiment from US earnings season. Spearheaded by the likes of Amazon, the Aussie forced its way higher throughout the Monday session. Domestically, the Aussie turned to a few local releases for support. Australia’s TD Securities Inflation rose past 0.2% to 0.4% in January while ANZ Job Advertisements improved to -0.3% versus the amended prior figures of -5.8%. Furthermore, the AiG Performance of Services Index also improved from 49.6 to 56.2. The highlight of the day however was Q4 Retail Sales which reported a record high of 8.2% in Q4 2021, firmly putting the Aussie in Bullish territory. Moving into Tuesday, the Aussie now turns to NAB’s business confidence report for direction.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovers 0.7100 after Friday’s slide

Australian dollar rises versus US dollar and regains 0.7100. DXY in negative territory, far from last week lows. The AUD/USD is trading at daily highs at 0.7116. It has been moving all day with a positive bias supported, recovering after falling sharply on Friday when the greenback rallied on the back of the NFP report.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to drift back to the 1.1380 area – ING

“The US runs a large positive output gap (compared to the negative output gap in the eurozone) and the US tightening cycle will likely be far larger than that seen in Europe. That is why we favour EUR/USD proving toppish near the 1.15 area, rather than calling a major upside breakout.”
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

AUD/USD Steadies After NFP Triggers Drop as Traders Eye China PMI

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese PMI Data, Economic Calendar - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets look set for a slightly higher open across equity bourses. Chinese PMI report may set the tone for today’s trade on a light data week. AUD/USD aims to extend last week’s gains, but SMAs may cap...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Technical Outlook: AUD/USD sellers may be attracted to $0.71ish

(Italics: Previous Analysis Due to Limited Price Change) Long-standing resistance at $1.1473-1.1583 (active S/R since late 2017) entertained a bearish showing early January; EUR/USD subsequently tumbled 3.0 percent, or 340 pips into the recent close. Territory below exhibits scope to fall as far south as Quasimodo support coming in at $1.0778.
MARKETS

