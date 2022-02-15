ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to face Slovakia in men's hockey quarterfinals

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. men's hockey team advanced directly to the quarterfinals after finishing the preliminary stage with a perfect 3-0 record. After the playoff qualifiers, the Americans now know they'll be facing Slovakia in their first game of the elimination round. Slovakia beat Germany in their...

Before the United States women's hockey team won the gold medal in PyeongChang, they had to go through Finland in the semifinals to earn their title shot. The two nations met once again under the exact same circumstances Monday morning at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and just as they did in 2018, the Americans triumphed against the Finns, taking them down by a score of 4-1 to return to the gold medal game.
