U.S. to face Slovakia in men's hockey quarterfinals

At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, pilot Francesco Friedrich and pusher Thorsten Margis tied Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz in a rare dead heat for gold. This time, bobsledding might experience something almost as exceptional: a podium sweep. Germany's gold medal favorites Friedrich/Margis – the defending champions in both the two- and four-man events – are only 0.15 seconds ahead of compatriots Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer. Still, both duos are comfortably ahead of third-standing Russian Olympic Committee's Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Aleksey Laptev by more than half a second. The ROC team leads Germany's Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer by only 0.05 seconds with two heats to go.
Comments / 0