U.S. to face Slovakia in men's hockey quarterfinals

The United States women's hockey team is just one win away from returning to the gold medal game after winning the title in PyeongChang, but to get there, they need to go through a tough Finnish team hungry for revenge. The U.S. not only beat Finland in their first game of this year's tournament, but also in PyeongChang's semifinals. Finland certainly hasn't forgotten about either loss, and one would imagine they'll be bringing their A-game Monday morning.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO