Crypto investors hedging out risks ahead of March rate hike

By Cointelegraph Team
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-chain data analysis from Glassnode shows that Bitcoin investors are hedging out risks in order to stay protected against Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in March. Glassnode’s The Week On-Chain newsletter from Feb. 14 indicates that the most significant trend in Bitcoin (BTC) right now is the flat futures term structure...

