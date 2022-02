Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently after Wall Street retreat continued on Monday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US embassy would be relocated from Kyiv to Lviv due to "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces". Facebook shares lost 0.84% amid news Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta - saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans, Tesla shares rose 1.83% on Monday outperforming market after reports Tesla is receiving competing bids for building second Gigafactory in China.

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO