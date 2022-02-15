ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Thailand approves tax cut on diesel to ease high prices

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday agreed to cut the excise tax on...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Thailand approves incentives to promote EV shift

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a package of incentives including tax cuts and subsidies to promote a shift to electric vehicles in Southeast Asia’s major auto production base, a government official told Reuters. The package will help reduce the price of electric cars by...
ECONOMY
BBC

Petrol and diesel prices reach new record high

Fuel prices have hit a new record high at the pump across the UK, tightening the squeeze on UK consumers, the motoring organisation the AA has said. Over the weekend petrol reached 148.02p a litre, while diesel hit a new record high of 151.57p a litre last Thursday. Fuel previously...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Thailand mulls tax cuts, subsidies to spur electric car adoption

BANGKOK (Feb 14): Thailand is weighing an array of incentives, including lower taxes and cash subsidies, to develop the market for electric vehicles (EVs), betting the perks may spur automakers to invest more and make the Southeast Asian nation a manufacturing hub for cleaner cars. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s Cabinet...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Tax Cut#Reuters
WNCY

Thailand to consider measures to ease impact of fuel prices -Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet will discuss next week a package of measures to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices, the finance minister said on Friday. The package will include measures from the energy and finance ministries, finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. He did not give further details.
GAS PRICE
raleighnews.net

Chinese-made diesel locomotives handed over to Thailand

BANGKOK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of diesel locomotives manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qishuyan Co. Ltd has been handed over to the Thai railway authorities, which would boost efforts of Thailand to improve its railway service. The delivery of the 20 diesel AC motor...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Council tax bills expected to be cut for poorer households to ease pain of soaring energy price cap

Council tax bills are expected to be cut for poorer households to ease the pain of the energy price cap soaring to around £2,000 a year.Rishi Sunak has drawn up plans for rebates for lower-value properties, amid criticism that state-backed loans to energy suppliers – providing £200-plus discounts to all homes – will fall short of what is needed.The regulator Ofgem will reveal the new price cap at 11am, with bills tipped to rise by around £600, or 50 per cent, on 1 April, because of surging wholesale gas prices.The chancellor has ruled out a windfall tax on the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoinist.com

Thailand Has Just Axed The 15% Tax On Crypto

Thailand’s revenue department has decided to drop the 15% tax levied on cryptocurrency. This is a piece of positive news for the cryptocurrency industry that’s progressing by the minute. The decision to do away with imposing taxes on the profit made by crypto trading comes after witnessing strong opposition from traders and crypto supporters of Thailand.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

DOE/EIA Diesel Price Hits Nearly 7.5-Year High

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Retail diesel prices as measured by the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly price are now at their highest level since early August 2014. The latest increase of 6.6...
TRAFFIC
ktwb.com

German industry coping better with bottlenecks – ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industry appears to be coping better with supply bottlenecks for important intermediate goods and raw materials, the economy ministry said on Monday. Industrial companies expect bottlenecks to ease around midyear, which, paired with high order backlogs, is making for a more positive outlook, the ministry...
INDUSTRY
ktwb.com

Avolon says supply chain woes may dent Airbus output ambitions

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The head of the world’s second-largest aircraft leasing company said on Tuesday that Airbus may temper its hopes of raising jet production because of snags in the supply chain. Avolon CEO Domhnal Slattery told a forum at the Singapore Airshow that the plans “may not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dtnpf.com

Pesticide Shortages, High Prices Unlikely to Ease in 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- Ohio farmer Keith Peters' herbicide bill is more than double what he paid last year. Oklahoma farmer Zack Rendel is eyeing Liberty (glufosinate) price quotes almost five-fold what he paid last winter for the same chemistry. Iowa farmer Jay Magnussen, who also works as an agronomist...
AGRICULTURE
ktwb.com

Singapore bank DBS Q4 profit up 37%, expects gains from rising interest rates

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – DBS Group reported a 37% rise in quarterly profit, supported by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia’s largest bank and flagged strong business momentum as pandemic-hit economies bounce back. Singapore banks are expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates while a...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
ktwb.com

Asian bonds receive highest foreign funds in five months in January

(Reuters) – Emerging Asian bonds ex-China attracted the biggest monthly foreign inflow in five months in January, as some signs of economic recovery in the region eased concerns over monetary policy tightening by major central banks. Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of $7.39 billion in South Korean,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy