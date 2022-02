Despite the strength of the US dollar following the announcement of stronger than expected results of US inflation levels, the GBP/USD currency pair showed remarkable resilience after the data was announced. USD strength supported the markets expectations for the future of aggressive tightening of the US central bank policy this year. The US pair fell to the level of 1.3514, but quickly recovered to the resistance 1.3609 before closing last week's trading, stable around the 1.3560 level. This steadfastness returns as mentioned before that the sterling is still supported by the expectations of a strong interest rate hike by the Bank of England.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO