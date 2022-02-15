ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anonymous Citizen Journalists Paint a Harrowing Scene in ‘Myanmar Diaries’

By Nick Holdsworth
seattlepi.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 67-year-old woman stands alongside an open-backed truck in a city under martial law fearlessly berating the young paramilitary policemen sat impassively behind the wood and steel bars that hold them back – for now. She is somebody’s daughter, probably wife, mother, grandmother. More from Variety. Ashley...

www.seattlepi.com

indianapublicmedia.org

Meet a journalist fighting for press freedom in Myanmar

Myanmar’s government continues to crackdown on freedoms after it removed Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation’s democratically elected leader after a coup. Special Correspondent Kira Kay meets one of the journalists risking their life to report on the civil conflict in their home country. The story was produced in collaboration with the Bureau for International Reporting.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: How a Group of Anonymous Filmmakers Documented Life Under Terror in Myanmar

The world has all but forgotten Myanmar. A year after military forces seized power in a bloody coup Feb. 1, 2021, the crackdown on human rights has intensified — a new cybersecurity law set to take effect in the coming weeks will give the government complete control of all electronic communications in the country — but the global news media has moved on to the next crisis.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: IFC Midnight Snares Magdalena Lauritsch's Sci-Fi Disaster Film 'Rubikon'Prince Charles Isolating After Testing Positive for COVID-19Berlin: COVID Restrictions and Testing Not Disruptive as In-Person Festival Kicks Off The Myanmar Diaries is a...
MOVIES
BBC

The deadly battles that tipped Myanmar into civil war

Myanmar is seeing increasingly deadly battles between its military and organised groups of armed civilians, new data suggests. Many of those fighting the military are young people who have put their lives on hold since the junta seized power a year ago. The intensity and extent of the violence -...
MILITARY
Laist.com

Why Fed Up Afghan Refugees Are Leaving US Bases And Coming To SoCal

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. Rafi worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan, so...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

‘I remember the feeling of insult’: when Britain imprisoned its wartime refugees

Hilde Marchant, star reporter for the Daily Express, heard the story from a sailor. At first she didn’t believe it. Two nights earlier, the sailor explained, he had been standing on the deck of a ship loaded with British nationals headed to England, and watched as a confetti of parachutes drifted into Rotterdam harbour. Dangling from each silhouetted disc, the sailor insisted, were German soldiers dressed, not in Nazi uniforms, but skirts and blouses. Each carried a submachine gun. When the disguised paratroopers landed, another witness claimed, men and women working as cleaners and servants emerged from basements and back doors wearing German uniforms. These traitorous individuals, the witness said, had come to Holland claiming to be refugees from Nazi oppression, sleeper agents posing as asylum seekers.
U.K.
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
The Independent

Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan girl about Taliban rule: ‘I might never be able to go outside again’

Angelina Jolie has shared a letter she says she received from an Afghan girl sharing a warning about the state of women’s rights under the Taliban.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, two weeks before the US was set to complete the withdrawal of its troops in the region, ending a 20-year war.Jolie, a longtime humanitarian, wrote on Instagram: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power.”The actor then shared an excerpt from the letter, which reads: “I...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

98-year-old Holocaust survivor explains why she'll never remove her Auschwitz tattoo in powerful video

98-year-old Lily Ebert has always considered it important to inform the world of the anti-Semitic atrocities she witnessed and experienced during the Holocaust. Having lost over 100 relatives—including her mother, brother and sister—in the genocide, she has long strived to raise awareness about all that happened during that dark period of time in the hopes that history won't ever repeat itself. Her mission became all the more vital in recent years with the worrying rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial and Ebert needed a platform that could get her story to the masses. Her 18-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, had the answer: TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
WORLD
BBC

Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force. Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY

