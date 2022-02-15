ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Exceptional Persons Inc. awarded quality assurances accreditation

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO – Exceptional Persons Inc. has been awarded quality assurances accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. The achievement indicates EPI has strong organizational systems and practices that positively impact the lives...

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

PMC awarded prestigious Quality Award

Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) has been recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence with Ardent Health Services’ Quality Award. Ardent is PMC’s parent company. The hospital was selected from among other eligible hospitals and leaders in the Ardent system, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care. Presented annually, the Quality Award recognizes outstanding performance across a range of clinical quality and patient safety measures, including infection rates, safety events and ratings from independent quality organizations. ...
POCATELLO, ID
hamburgreporter.com

Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) workshop offered in Malvern

Beef producers needing to renew or obtain their certification for Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) are invited to attend an in-person workshop scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. The training, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Mills and Fremont counties, will be held at Lakin Community Center at 61321 315th Street in Malvern.
MALVERN, IA
usm.edu

Shin Awarded APR Credential by Universal Accreditation Board

Dr. Jae-Hwa Shin, professor of public relations in The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Communication, recently earned Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) designation from the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB) for members of 10 public relations professional organizations, as well as public affairs practitioners in the U.S. Department of Defense.
HATTIESBURG, MS
ExecutiveBiz

Akima President & CEO Bill Monet Recognized With 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Award for Securing Contract Awards, Quality Certifications

Executive Mosaic is glad to introduce Bill Monet, president and CEO of Akima, as an inductee into the 2022 edition of the Wash100 Award for leading the company as its subsidiaries secured several government contracts and received certifications from standard-setting organizations. This represents Monet’s third consecutive Wash100 recognition. His previous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Waterloo, IA
Business
City
Waterloo, IA
High Plains Journal

NCBA announces 2022 Beef Quality Assurance Award winners

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, has announced the winners of the 2022 Beef Quality Assurance Awards, sponsored by Cargill. The National BQA Awards annually recognize outstanding beef and dairy producers, marketers, and educators. Winners not only demonstrate high-quality animal care and handling principles as part of their day-to-day operations but express a strong desire to continually improve their operations through BQA. As good stewards of the cattle industry, a common trait among nominees is encouraging others to implement the producer education program. Award categories include Cow-Calf, Dairy, Feedyard, Marketer and Educator.
AGRICULTURE
urbancny.com

Excellus BCBS Awards Hospitals $30 Million for Quality Improvements

Syracuse, NY – Thirty-one upstate New York hospitals and health centers earned a combined $30 million in quality improvement payments from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield last year as part of the nonprofit health insurer’s Hospital Performance Incentive Program. Since 2005, Excellus BCBS has paid out more than $371.2 million in quality improvement incentives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Herald-Dispatch

Mountain Health Network hospitals recognized by Healthgrades for commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes

CHH among the top hospitals nationally for orthopedics; SMMC five-star recipient for defibrillator procedures and hip fracture treatment. Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) have both been recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. CHH is one of America’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Illinois Business Journal

West Star Aviation names director of quality assurance

West Star Aviation in East Alton has announced the promotion of Darren Nash to director of quality assurance. Nash will focus on supporting operations company-wide while working with each location to align all of the quality assurance functions. He has been with West Star since 2007 working within the quality...
EAST ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Creating Opportunities#Exceptional Persons Inc#Epi#Cql
voiceofmuscatine.com

Half of National Milk Quality Awards granted to MMPA members

Half of National Milk Quality Awards granted to MMPA members. The Michigan Milk Producers Association took home nearly half of the National Mastitis Council’s National Dairy Quality Awards. Director of member services Dean Letter with MMPA tells Brownfield farms are recognized for producing quality milk along with their antibiotic...
AGRICULTURE
austinnews.net

Integrated Telehealth Partners Awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission

WEST DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Integrated Telehealth Partners (ITP) has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
sarasotamagazine.com

Goodwill Manasota Awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International last month announced Goodwill Manasota has been accredited for an additional period of three years—the highest level of accreditation CARF provides. Goodwill’s accreditation status will be in force through the end of 2024 for its Job Connection program. Goodwill’s...
CHARITIES
The Post and Courier

HopeHealth names Quality Award Recipient

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Joseph Hoyle was named the 2021 recipient of the HopeHealth Yvonne Van Camp Quality Improvement Award in recognition of his work in family medicine. Each year, HopeHealth recognizes a provider who demonstrates dedication to a program, and goes above job requirements to help the organization achieve excellence through quality improvement efforts.
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Richard B. Rudy, Inc. has been “committed to quality service since 1938”

Richard B. Rudy, Inc. specializes in food-grade transportation of sugars, liquid sweeteners, vinegars, other liquids and finished food-grade items. The trucking company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, which is about 50 miles northwest of both Washington, D.C and Baltimore. Richard B. Rudy founded the company that bears his name in...
FREDERICK, MD
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

MercyOne receives $11,000 from local nonprofit Alive and Running Iowa

WATERLOO – Local nonprofit Alive and Running Iowa gifted MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center $11,000 designated for security upgrades within its inpatient behavioral health unit. MercyOne’s inpatient behavioral health care units offer evaluation and treatment to patients who are in an acute phase of psychiatric illness or are experiencing an...
WATERLOO, IA
World Economic Forum

How to manage work intensity and build a sustainable workplace

Recent analysis shows some employees are experiencing higher levels of work intensity, leading to less sustainable work. Results also show that task uncertainty and certain human resource practices seem to be strong positive predictors of work intensity. HR managers and those in leadership roles need to implement policies and practices...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Courier to honor outstanding nurses

WATERLOO — In unprecedented times and with the added strain of COVID-19, The Courier this year is celebrating nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients. Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and online in honor...
WATERLOO, IA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Free programs offered at Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center is offering two events. An Advance Care Planning Clinic will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16. WHC offers free assistance in completing a living will or medical power of attorney by appointment only. Call Call 319-483-1361 to register. Bring a valid ID; masks are required.
WAVERLY, IA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Fidelity Bank & Trust scholarship applications are available

JANESVILLE -- Fidelity Bank & Trust scholarship applications are available for the 2022 College Scholarship Program. Forms are available at all Fidelity Bank & Trust locations or at www.bankfidelity.bank. Applications are due March 31. Awards will be based on scholastic standing, extracurricular activities, community involvement, financial need and a short...
JANESVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy