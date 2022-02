On Jan. 22, law enforcement agencies from across Atascosa County attended a Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Responder Training Program at the Pleasanton Civic Center hosted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Over 60 attendees including fire, police, EMS, public works and wrecker services from the county were present for the four-hour course. “Everyone is here to better our understanding of traffic incident management for both the event as well as the traffic being disrupted as a result of the incident. These members are from all over the county taking time to better serve the community,” said Atascosa County Fire Marshal Roger Garcia.

