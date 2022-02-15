ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Next Gen' car modernizes NASCAR, potentially levels field

Frankfort Times
 18 hours ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR was long overdue to...

The Spun

Son Of Legendary NASCAR Hall Of Famer Has Died

The son of a legendary, trailblazing former NASCAR driver passed away earlier this week. Wendell Scott Jr., the son of former Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott, died this week. Tributes have been pouring in for the iconic NASCAR figure. The son of the legendary NASCAR driver was a key...
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Wendell Scott Jr., Son of NASCAR Legend, Died This Week

Wendell Scott Jr., son of the trailblazing Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, died earlier this week. He was a key figure of his father's family-based racing crew, which broke barriers for a Black driver to compete full-time in NASCAR's top series. The older Scott was the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race in 1963. He won the 200-lap, 100-mile race in Jacksonville, Fl.; however, NASCAR did not present the trophy until August 2021.
SPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Somebody won’t make it into the Daytona 500

At least one car will not make it into the field for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series has managed to avoid the first Daytona 500 without at least 40 cars, despite an offseason full of speculation that the field may not reach the 40-car cap for the 2022 season opener. This race is set to mark the official debut of the Gen 7 car.
MOTORSPORTS
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

Matt Hirschman Wins NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Opener at New Smyrna

NEW SMYRNA, FL – Matt Hirschman grew up dreaming of Daytona, but the Northampton, Pennsylvania, native etched his name in different Florida racing history Saturday night. Hirschman claimed the checkered flag at New Smyrna Speedway in the inaugural NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at the half-mile bullring, opening the 2022 season by winning the Mayhew Tools Dominator Pole Award and heading the field over the final 40 laps to earn his fifth career Tour victory Saturday in the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: Daytona 500 announcement confirms recent rumors

The 42nd and final driver on the entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 was confirmed on Monday. A few weeks ago, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle was reportedly sighted getting his seat fitted for the #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing, amid rumors that NY Racing Team would be making a return to the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway this year.
MOTORSPORTS
mynews13.com

Fans buy up all tickets to Sunday's Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 64th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway is a sellout, event officials announced Monday. Other Speedweeks events still have tickets available. NASCAR activities at the track began Monday. All reserved frontstretch seating, RV camping, UNOH Fanzone admissions and hospitality...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Sports

2022 Daytona 500 Vegas picks, predictions, lineup: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson

One of the country's biggest sporting events takes place on Sunday, when the green flag drops on the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Nicknamed the Great American Race, the Daytona 500 2022 kicks off the new NASCAR Cup Series shedule. Denny Hamlin is the 17-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Daytona 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The 41-year-old driver for Joe Gibbs Racing has won two of the last three editions of the Daytona 500 and three of the last six. He is coming off a 23rd place finish in the Busch Light Clash.
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Toyota wants to add new teams to the NASCAR Cup

Toyota will have high demands this season, after novelties have appeared in NASCAR. While these are challenging times for them, Toyota is already making plans for this and next season “Our general strategy has been very discriminating, taking quality over quantity, but with this new car, by and large, we would be interested in broadening our footprint in the garage and have a more proportional market share"- they said, as quoted by motorsport “We’re always very intentional, because adding cars just doesn’t help, it runs the risk of spreading our resource too thin.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR keeps the Petty legacy alive with driver announcement

Richard Petty is widely regarded as the best NASCAR driver of all-time. The Petty legacy has lasted throughout generations, and with a recent driver announcement, it lives on. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty is regarded as the “King” for inarguable reasons. His 200 wins are the most in Cup Series history, and his seven championships are tied for the most. He took the sport that is stock car racing to a whole new level and gave it of its most famous legends.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

2022 NASCAR drivers and crew chiefs: Ranking the new pairings

Of the 32 full-time Cup drivers, 14 will be paired in 2022 with different crew chiefs than they had at the start of the 2021 season. Which duos will work the best? That’s a tricky question because what might be best for 2022 could be different from what's best for the long term.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Greg Biffle returns to NASCAR in 2022

Today’s official announcement confirmed the earlier rumor of his NASCAR Cup Series return. Last week, it was rumored that Greg Biffle would return to the NASCAR Cup Series. However, that rumor was only spread as Biffle was seen getting fitted for a seat. Now, that rumor has been confirmed.
MOTORSPORTS
wogx.com

Race events take over Daytona Beach ahead of Daytona 500

The Daytona International Speedway kicked off Speedweeks ahead of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Racing fans gathered at One Daytona as 40 semi-trucks brought in each team’s race cars and equipment. Over on the beachside, vintage and replica stock cars were on full display as part of the Living...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: One concern that could damage the Daytona 500

As NASCAR ushers in a new era of racing, the teams are facing an unprecedented challenge that could affect the quality of racing on the sport’s biggest day. With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 less than a week away, teams are finishing their mad scramble to have as many parts on hand in preparation for possible wreckfests in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels and the “Great American Race” itself.
MOTORSPORTS
daytonainternationalspeedway.com

Kroger Co, Daytona International Speedway Announce Grocery Delivery for DAYTONA 500 & Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 8, 2022) – NASCAR fans – Kroger Delivery is making it easy to get your groceries! The Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will be delivering groceries and race-day essentials to on-site campers and fans that are staying in area hotels so they will be able to spend more time enjoying the DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Boxer Floyd Mayweather launching NASCAR team at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Boxer Floyd Mayweather is going from the ring to oval tracks. The 15-time boxing champ is launching a new NASCAR Cup Series team at the Daytona 500. The Money Team Racing will enter a car with driver Kaz Grala at the marquee event and is aiming to compete on a part-time schedule throughout the year.
MOTORSPORTS

