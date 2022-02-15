'Next Gen' car modernizes NASCAR, potentially levels field

Toyota will have high demands this season, after novelties have appeared in NASCAR. While these are challenging times for them, Toyota is already making plans for this and next season “Our general strategy has been very discriminating, taking quality over quantity, but with this new car, by and large, we would be interested in broadening our footprint in the garage and have a more proportional market share"- they said, as quoted by motorsport “We’re always very intentional, because adding cars just doesn’t help, it runs the risk of spreading our resource too thin.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO