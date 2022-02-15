ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wafer-thin margin leads to Olympic silver for Eileen Gu

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — If Eileen Gu’s latest performance is best gauged by how she came...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Winter Olympics: Chinese teenager Su Yiming wins snowboard gold in men's big air

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. China's Su Yiming claimed a second snowboard medal at the Winter Olympics as the teenager won a stunning gold in the men's big air event in Beijing.
SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Watch Eileen Gu's Silver-Winning Freeski Slopestyle Run

Eileen Gu is taking over the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Chinese freestyle skier won gold in the big air event to begin her Olympic journey and followed that up with a silver medal in slopestyle on Tuesday. A slopestyle medal was far from a certainty for the 18-year-old through two...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Eileen Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week.
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion of being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women's figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics. Skating despite a positive drug test, Valieva started her...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

US men's hockey team in tune on and off ice at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn hears the music coming from the locker room and stops in his tracks. He needs to walk in to talk to his players but doesn't want to interrupt. “I’ve got to let this song finish,” Quinn thinks to himself.
MUSIC

