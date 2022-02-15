Zachary High students with 3.0 or higher GPA receive sweet treat

Valentine Day deliveries to Hope Public Schools campuses have been suspended through the COVID-19 pandemic, but students and administrators have found alternative means by which to say “Be Mine” on Valentine Day, again this year. At Clinton Primary School, teacher Lynda Cole and her granddaughters, Layla and Chloe, got in the hearts and flowers spirit, while CPS students from Mrs. Gallardo’s and Mrs. Cardona’s third grade classes bought treats at the CPS Snack Bar. At Hope Academy of Public Service, Dr. Carol Ann Duke, principal, shows off a cuddle bear among gifts students brought to campus to deliver to their sweetums directly, and at Hope High School, Student Council Sponsor Sheila Hopson, center right, shows off the chocolate covered strawberries, goodie bags and roses sold by student council members including, Ty’Asia Eason, C’Aiarh King and Thalia Martinez. – Ken McLemore, Gina Karber/Hope Public Schools.
