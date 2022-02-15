Monday Sports in Brief

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion of being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women's figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics. Skating despite a positive drug test, Valieva started her...
BEIJING (AP) — Three U.S. women advanced to the free skate but struggled to break into medal contention in an event that has been overshadowed by the latest Russian doping scandal. The dominant Russians had three of the top four spots, and Alysa Liu was the only American breaking...
Figure skaters and coaches competing against 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva shared a range of views about the doping scandal that has caused havoc at the Beijing Olympics and overshadowed the marquee women’s contest. Valieva was back skating at Capital Indoor Stadium on Tuesday in the women’s short program, a...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Norwegian favorite Jarl Magnus Riiber took the wrong turn early in the 10K cross-country race at the Olympics, a little more than 24 hours after coming out of isolation, and two teammates took advantage.
BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin threw her head back and laughed at the thought of entering the maximum Alpine skiing events possible at the Beijing Olympics — six — which she confirmed Tuesday she’s intending to do. She jokingly called it “a really bad idea.”
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn hears the music coming from the locker room and stops in his tracks. He needs to walk in to talk to his players but doesn't want to interrupt. “I’ve got to let this song finish,” Quinn thinks to himself.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four days in the Arizona desert, particularly the weekend of the Phoenix Open, provided a clear reminder of what the PGA Tour has sorely needed. A sport best performed in silence is most entertaining when there is noise, as long as it's the right kind of noise.
LISBON (AP) — Manchester City was so good in the Champions League on Tuesday that even the fans of its opponents couldn’t help but applaud. When Phil Foden side-footed home the third of City’s four first-half goals in a 5-0 win over Sporting in the last 16, it wasn’t just the vocal away fans showing their appreciation inside the Estádio José Alvalade.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gonzaga and Duke are among 24 men's and women's programs that will take part in a pair of tournaments in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight in November. The fields for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournaments to be...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Joe Johnson answered USA Basketball’s call again. A year removed from his last playing experience with the national team, the 40-year-old Johnson was among 12 players announced Tuesday as the roster for a pair of Basketball World Cup qualifying games later this month.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it comes to the threat of a rival league, the list of players keeps growing. British Open champion Collin Morikawa, the No. 2 player in the world, is the latest to say he's not interested. “As it goes to the Saudi stuff, I'm all...
