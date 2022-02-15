ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

No. 22 Wyoming aims to extend expectations-defying rise

Frankfort Times
 18 hours ago

Wyoming has gone from being picked to finish at the bottom of the Mountain West...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming cracks Top 25 for first time since 2015

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder said he doesn't focus on national rankings. Wyoming's second-year head coach is way too busy trying to win games and navigate one of the most competitive conference seasons in recent memory. But don't think for a second Linder wasn't thrilled to see his team slide into...
LARAMIE, WY
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Wyoming State
Frankfort Times

Baylor's Aranda gets contract extension through 2028 season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Dave Aranda has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season after leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship and a school-record 12 wins capped by a Sugar Bowl victory on New Year's Day and a No. 5 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

C-USA releases football schedule as 3 schools eye early exit

DALLAS (AP) — Conference USA released a football schedule for the 2022 season Tuesday that included 14 teams, saying it will “exhaust all necessary legal actions” to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early. Southern Miss, ODU and Marshall accepted...
MARSHALL, IN
Frankfort Times

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (31)23-17991. 2. Stanford (1)21-37632. 3. Louisville23-27373.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Ap Top 25#Cowboys#Mountain West Conference#American Football#Ap
Frankfort Times

Syracuse alum donates $5 million in Floyd Little's honor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Syracuse Ùniversity graduate who watched former Orange All-American Floyd Little star on the football field has pledged $5 million to the athletic department's fundraising campaign. Howard Phanstiel, a retired health care executive, and wife Louise are donating the money as a tribute to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Frankfort Times

Montana State offers opportunities to transfer receiver Ravi Alston

Ravi Alston was playing so well, he created concern. Alston lined up at wide receiver on Saint John’s University’s scout team during an early 2018 football practice, and he was “torching” the first-team defense, as SJU head coach Gary Fasching phrased it. Alston redshirted the previous year, so Fasching didn’t know much about him before that impressive practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl rebounded to draw an estimated 101.1 million television viewers who saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals on a late-game drive, proving the dominance of football as an audience magnet. That was a 6% increase over the 95.2 million TV...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Top programs to play in 2 Thanskgiving tournaments in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gonzaga and Duke are among 24 men's and women's programs that will take part in a pair of tournaments in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight in November. The fields for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournaments to be...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Is Reportedly Considering Change To Postseason Rules

The NFL’s overtime rules were thrown into question multiple times during the postseason in January. Amid a storm of controversy, the league could be mulling a change. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the process has begun for the NFL owners to consider changing the overtime rules. Teams are inquiring about the current rules and potential changes to it via annual surveys.
NFL
Frankfort Times

COLLEGE BASEBALL '22: Longhorns are No. 1 as season begins

When he was coach at Texas, Augie Garrido often would say the minimum expectation for the Longhorns was to reach the College World Series every year. And he was only half-joking. Those expectations extend well beyond the program's passionate fan base this year. With almost all the pieces back from...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Joe Johnson set to play for US in World Cup qualifiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Joe Johnson answered USA Basketball’s call again. A year removed from his last playing experience with the national team, the 40-year-old Johnson was among 12 players announced Tuesday as the roster for a pair of Basketball World Cup qualifying games later this month.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 15, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
HIGH SCHOOL
Frankfort Times

Steelers hire Pat Meyer as offensive line coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach. Meyer joins the Steelers after spending the last two seasons in the same position for the Carolina Panthers. Meyer replaces Adrian Klemm, who left before the end of last season to take a job at the University of Oregon. Chris Morgan, who filled in an interim basis after Klemm's departure, was hired by the Chicago Bears this month.
NFL
Frankfort Times

AP Sportlight

1961 — Elgin Baylor of Los Angeles scores 57 points to lead the Lakers over the Detroit Pistons 129-106.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Neenah (10)21-11001. 2. Menomonee Falls19-2893. 3....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy