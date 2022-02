Several Rondout Valley Central School District students won Gold and Silver Key awards in the 2022 Hudson Valley Regional Scholastic Art Awards competition. Competing against thousands of entries from throughout the region, students in grades 8 through 12 submitted a total of 85 pieces of artwork to a juried panel in January. Award winners will be featured in a virtual art show in February, which is being sponsored by Orange-Ulster BOCES, Dutchess BOCES, Sullivan BOCES, the Enlarged City School District of Middletown, and the Orange County Arts Council. Works by Gold Key winners will go on to be judged at the national level and, if chosen, will be honored at a ceremony in Carnegie Hall this spring.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO