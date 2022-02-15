Mann scores season-high 25, Clippers defeat Warriors 119-104

A look at Sunday and Monday's NBA action for former Florida State standouts. We start with Monday's action below:. Los Angeles Clippers 119, Golden State Warriors 104. For the Clippers, Terance Mann started. He played 39:05. He scored a season-high 25 points, which tied his regular season career-high. He was 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the field, including 1-of-5 (20.0%) from deep. He was 2-of-5 (40.0%) at the line. He added seven rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block. He committed a pair of turnovers.
