HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

While Magic Johnson often doesn’t hold back in calling out the Los Angeles Lakers whenever they play bad, he made sure to give credit to LeBron James on Saturday after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scoring record (including the playoffs). The Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors...
It is always tough to decide who the greatest of all time is in any sport considering how many factors there are to consider in any amazing athlete's career. A lot of people have their ideas of the ideal team they would pick if they had the chance though, and in basketball, those 5 spots mean that you can add a lot more greats into it. It is nearly impossible to reach a consensus on what the best team would be, but NBA legend Tracy McGrady seems to have his one locked at this point.
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
With his 19th point in the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time points scored leader, including the playoffs. LeBron now has 44,157 points between the regular season and postseason. James...
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in basketball history. However, late-game free throws have always been an issue for the all-time great. Saturday night’s Lakers-Warriors game was no exception. Trailing by three with just a few seconds remaining, LeBron drew a foul on a three-point attempt. As...
For 20 years, Kobe Bryant played at an elite level in the NBA. Even at a young age, Kobe had started to become a role model for many. The reason for that was the insane skill set that he possessed and a mentality that only a few can match. So...
One of the most prestigious awards a player can win is the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. It means two things. For starters, it means you were one of the two teams to participate in the NBA Finals. Two, it means that you were the best player in that series. As hard as it is to make the NBA Finals, being selected as the best player also means you likely won a championship.
The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t able to pull off the upset against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. They did, however, look as cohesive a unit as they have been in a while. The Lakers star was vocal after the game that getting past the NBA...
LeBron James has broken numerous NBA records throughout his career and we can now add one more to his resume. James is now the NBA’s leader for the most points scored in league history, regular season and playoffs combined. He broke the record in the second half of Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers clash.
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
LeBron James broke another NBA record on Saturday after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined points in the regular season and playoffs. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to express his excitement for his friend and former teammate making history yet again. The Los Angeles Lakers...
NBA: Refs missed three calls at end of Dubs' win over Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Following the Warriors' 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr was adamant that Steph Curry fouled LeBron James before the Lakers star began his shooting motion with less than three seconds remaining.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history across the regular-season and playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers my not have had the greatest week in terms of their performances and the lack of moves at the NBA trade deadline, but the team and fans got to witness history on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
LeBron James is now on top of the NBA scoring leaderboard. During the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Golden State Warriors, James scored his 44, 149th point, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the regular season and the playoffs. (via Dave McMenamin) To be clear,...
The Los Angeles Lakers were barely bursting onto the scene entering the 2000s, as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal began to gain the chemistry on the court that would later lead to three NBA championships. While the Lakers were a sight to see during each road game throughout the regular season, there was no better stage outside of Staples Center than the All-Star Game.
LeBron James became the leading NBA scorer in combined regular season and play-off history in the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-115 defeat by the Golden State Warriors. He scored 26 points to take his career tally to 44,157, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 44,149. However, James missed a last-second free throw that would...
