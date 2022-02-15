ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

Frankfort Times
 18 hours ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NBA's All-Star stage...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five: "Jason Kidd, MJ, Bron, Tim Duncan And Shaq Diesel."

It is always tough to decide who the greatest of all time is in any sport considering how many factors there are to consider in any amazing athlete's career. A lot of people have their ideas of the ideal team they would pick if they had the chance though, and in basketball, those 5 spots mean that you can add a lot more greats into it. It is nearly impossible to reach a consensus on what the best team would be, but NBA legend Tracy McGrady seems to have his one locked at this point.
NBA
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to passing Kareem to become NBA’s scoring King

With his 19th point in the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time points scored leader, including the playoffs. LeBron now has 44,157 points between the regular season and postseason. James...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron Misses Game-Tying Free Throws: NBA World Reacts

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in basketball history. However, late-game free throws have always been an issue for the all-time great. Saturday night’s Lakers-Warriors game was no exception. Trailing by three with just a few seconds remaining, LeBron drew a foul on a three-point attempt. As...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Finals MVP Award Winners: Michael Jordan Is The Only One With 6 Awards

One of the most prestigious awards a player can win is the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. It means two things. For starters, it means you were one of the two teams to participate in the NBA Finals. Two, it means that you were the best player in that series. As hard as it is to make the NBA Finals, being selected as the best player also means you likely won a championship.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcus#Glitter#Ap
The Spun

NBA Announces James Harden’s All-Star Game Replacement

The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Just Broke A Major NBA Record

LeBron James has broken numerous NBA records throughout his career and we can now add one more to his resume. James is now the NBA’s leader for the most points scored in league history, regular season and playoffs combined. He broke the record in the second half of Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers clash.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Bay Area

NBA Says Refs Missed Three Calls at End of Warriors' Win Over Lakers

NBA: Refs missed three calls at end of Dubs' win over Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Following the Warriors' 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr was adamant that Steph Curry fouled LeBron James before the Lakers star began his shooting motion with less than three seconds remaining.
NBA
FanSided

Watch LeBron James set NBA record for all-time scoring with silky 3-pointer

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history across the regular-season and playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers my not have had the greatest week in terms of their performances and the lack of moves at the NBA trade deadline, but the team and fans got to witness history on Saturday, Feb. 12.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
lakersnation.com

This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan Share All-Star Games MVP Honors

The Los Angeles Lakers were barely bursting onto the scene entering the 2000s, as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal began to gain the chemistry on the court that would later lead to three NBA championships. While the Lakers were a sight to see during each road game throughout the regular season, there was no better stage outside of Staples Center than the All-Star Game.
NBA
BBC

NBA: Lebron James breaks all-time scoring record but LA Lakers lose to Warriors

LeBron James became the leading NBA scorer in combined regular season and play-off history in the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-115 defeat by the Golden State Warriors. He scored 26 points to take his career tally to 44,157, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 44,149. However, James missed a last-second free throw that would...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy