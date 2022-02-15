ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID: Mask Mandate Will Soon Lifted But Some Exceptions Remain

cbslocal.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a little more than 24 hours, fully...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Doesn’t Plan To Lift Indoor Mask Mandate Anytime Soon Despite COVID-19 Cases Dropping

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – COVID mandates in Philadelphia – like having to wear a mask inside – will stay in place for now. City Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole made the announcement Wednesday, even though COVID cases continue to drop. “We’re seeing the COVID situation continue to improve, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Bettigole said. The health commissioner says there’s been a 50% drop in Philadelphia COVID cases in just a week but the city is still averaging 554 new positive tests a day. “Things are still bad out there,” Bettigole said. “That means we should still continue to do what we...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTVU FOX 2

Too Soon? Reactions to California's lifting of mask mandate

California's indoor masking requirement is set to expire Feb. 15 and it will not be renewed, state health officials said Monday. Many county mask mandates are now being re-evaluated. KTVU's Amber Lee with reactions from people on the street to the latest coronavirus development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cid#Californians
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

A town in Mexico survives entirely on money sent back by U.S. migrants

COMACHUEN, Mexico — In Comachuen, a Purepecha Indigenous community of about 10,000 inhabitants nestled high in the pine-clad mountains of the western state of Michoacan, the whole town survives because of the money sent home by migrants working in the United States. That money, known as remittances, kept families...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

How to fight the next new Covid variant after omicron? Plan for it now

There’s an old adage in public health about a village by a river. Every few days, the story goes, villagers hear cries for help coming from the river and pull out people who are drowning. This cycle repeats itself, over and over. The village builds floats; it trains search and rescue teams. But as time passes, people continue to drown, and it feels like an impossible battle to win. Some people in the village start to say, “We should just let them drown.” Arguments ensue, until one day they realize the drowning people are all coming from rapids upstream. When villagers put up a sign warning boaters about the rapids, boats stop capsizing — and drowning passengers stop drifting down into the village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southernillinoisnow.com

Governor says plans coming soon on lifting mask mandates

Governor JB Prtizker says the Covid-19 hospitalization rate will help determine how long the state’s mask mandate lasts. The Governor at a stop on Tuesday said the number of Covid patients in the hospital being down is a promising sign. “That’s really the metric that we are watching. I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy