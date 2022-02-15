ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Taliban urge US to reconsider decision on frozen Afghan assets

northwestgeorgianews.com
 20 hours ago

Islamabad — The Taliban government has called on the United States to reconsider its decision on frozen assets of the Afghan central bank and refrain from further "provocative actions". Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to pave the way for splitting $7 billion of...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Taliban declare Soviet exit holiday, six months after seizing power

The Taliban on Tuesday declared February 15 a national holiday to mark the anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan -- six months after they stormed into Kabul to topple the US-backed government. Forty years of conflict has left Afghanistan one of the world's most impoverished nations, and the Taliban's return on August 15 plunged the country deeper into a humanitarian crisis the United Nations says threatens more than half its 38 million population.
U.S. POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Miami professor befriends Afghani refugees in Ukraine, worries for their safety

Feb. 15—A Miami University professor is worried Afghanistan refugees, who he said were being transported from their collapsed nation, are vulnerable in Ukraine's capital and caught in limbo as American officials have yet to bring them here. J. Marcus Jobe, a Miami Professor Emeritus who has traveled to the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hamid Karzai
NPR

Afghans say they feel safer but less hopeful under Taliban rule

Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of the educated elites. They either fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam and during its previous rule in the late 1990s barred girls from school and women from work.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#Afghans#The Islamic Emirate
The Associated Press

Pakistan letting India deliver wheat to hungry Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is allowing nuclear rival India to deliver tons of wheat to Afghans struggling through intensifying food shortages, two Foreign Ministry officials said Monday. Under a deal with New Delhi, dozens of trucks from Afghanistan will be allowed to collect wheat from India by way of...
INDIA
The Independent

Biden deploys extra 3,000 troops as White House warns it won’t rescue civilians in Ukraine if Russia invades

President Joe Biden on Friday directed the Defense Department to deploy 3,000 additional US troops to bolster the Nato presence in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue massing for what US officials say could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Those US forces will join 3,000 soldiers who are currently deploying to Romania and Poland, and those 6,000 could soon be supplemented by 8,500 more US troops who have received orders to be on standby to join the counterforce Nato is assembling to protect the alliance’s easternmost members in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine. Russia...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
CBS News

Afghans protest U.S. order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

Demonstrators in Afghanistan's capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America's 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for...
PROTESTS
CNBC

Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. troops who deployed to Ukraine last year to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe. The new marching order comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border and the northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Taliban’s Frozen Billions Will Be Split Between 9/11 Families and Afghan Aid, Report Says

President Joe Biden has decided what to do with the $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets sitting frozen in the U.S. banking system. According to reports, the president will split the money down the middle between 9/11 families in America and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The billions were frozen after it became clear that the Taliban would seize control of Kabul last year, and the group has urged the U.S. to release all of the funds to help stave off a humanitarian crisis in the nation. But, as first reported by The New York Times on Friday, the Taliban won’t get the money. Biden will sign an executive order later Friday that will designate half the money to humanitarian relief efforts in Afghanistan, and the other $3.5 billion will be used to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
morningbrew.com

Biden plans to split Afghanistan’s frozen funds

One of the thornier issues surrounding the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is what to do with the $7 billion pile of frozen assets the former Afghan government’s central bank had been storing in New York. Yesterday, President Biden announced a plan for those funds:. $3.5 billion will go...
U.S. POLITICS
Roll Call Online

Biden will split frozen assets between 9/11 victims, Afghan aid

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday kick-starting a legal process for dividing billions of dollars in frozen Afghan foreign reserves between victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. When the hard-line group seized control of Afghanistan last August, the Biden...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy