ALBUQUERQUE -- The Cowboys wrap up their road swing on Tuesday evening heading to New Mexico to face the Lobos at 7 p.m. MT inside The Pit. The Pokes are winners of six-straight contests and stand alone in first place in the Mountain West Conference. The Pokes entered the rankings this week at No. 22 in the Associated press poll and No. 22 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. It is the first ranking for UW since the 2015 and the highest since the 1988 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO