OAKDALE (CBS13) — Hundreds of students in Oakdale were banned from class for not wearing their masks. The students say they were following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s example after photos showed him maskless at the NFC Championship Game over the weekend. The students were bare-faced and packed into the Oakdale High School gym. Freshman Nolan Harris was one of them. “By the end of the day, there was about a hundred kids in there,” he said. Throughout Oakdale Unified’s seven campuses, more than a hundred other students ditched their masks, too, in protest of Newsom’s mask mandate. “If they don’t follow by their own rules that they’re trying to force upon me, why...

OAKDALE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO