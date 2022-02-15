Bill addressing dyslexia identification, treatment in school advances

BOISE — Legislation requiring schools to focus more efforts on identifying and treating students with dyslexia advanced to the Senate floor Monday.

Officials with the State Department of Education were the only people to testify in opposition to Senate Bill 1280.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Robert Blair, R-Kendrick. They brought the bill at the request of Decoding Dyslexia Idaho, a grassroots group of parents who have been working to increase awareness and intervention for dyslexia for the past four years.

Robin Zikmund, who founded the group, told the Senate Education Committee that her 13-year-old son is in the seventh grade, but still reads at the first grade level.

“Fortunately, I was able to have an outside psych evaluation done for my son,” she said. “He was diagnosed with dyslexia.”

Dyslexia is a learning disorder characterized by difficulty in accurately or fluently recognizing words, and by poor spelling and decoding abilities.

When Zikmund informed her son’s school about the evaluation, she was told they don’t “recognize” dyslexia in Idaho. There are various reading interventions available, but nothing specifically for dyslexia.

“That’s when my journey began to create change,” she said. “One in five children suffer from dyslexia. That’s over 60,000 students across the state. At the time, the State Department of Education assured me and my group that they had everything in place for dyslexia. They told me the 20% of children (with dyslexia) were being supported and sent us on our way. I’ve continued to push this issue for over four years now.”

SB 1280 requires all students in kindergarten through fifth grade be screened for reading proficiency when they first enter the public school system. Those who have deficiencies would get a second screening to determine how best to help them. The Department of Education would also be tasked with providing technical assistance and professional development, to help teachers learn how to identify and help students with dyslexia.

Deputy Superintendent Marilyn Whitney told the committee that Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is more than willing to work with the Legislature to address this pressing issue.

However, the agency opposed SB 1280 because it doesn’t provide additional funding for training or professional development.

Lawmakers cut $10 million in professional development funding in 2020, Whitney said, and hasn’t yet restored that money.

“Putting additional requirements on this already reduced funding is problematic,” she said.

The agency also questioned whether the teacher training requirements could be met by the 2023-24 school year, as required by the bill.

Crabtree said the initial assessment and training work can be done with existing funding.

“We don’t always need to spend money to solve a problem,” he said. “My thinking is, if we give (an agency) the money first, it will always be spent. I’d like to see what they can do without any additional money.”

The committee sent the bill to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation.

Superintendent Ybarra will introduce a competing dyslexia bill in the House Education Committee today. Details on that bill will be released at that time.

