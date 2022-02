Project44 takes supply chain visibility to the public with an online platform that shows real-time information regarding the global supply chain crisis. After a convoy of truckers in Canada blocked major routes in protest of COVID-19-restrictions created serious supply chain concerns, project44 launched the website for anyone to have access to disruption data. For instance, at time of press, the platform alerted users to an increase of 52% in dwell time at the Port of Odessa in Ukraine due to the Russian border crisis.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO