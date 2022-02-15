Gem State may get official gemstone cut

Quincy Douglas Howell displays a gem with the Idaho cut, which he invented. The Idaho cut could become the state’s official gemstone cut thanks to a new Senate bill introduced Monday. Courtesy photo

BOISE — The Gem State may get an official gemstone cut thanks to legislation introduced Monday.

Senate Bill 1311 adds the “Idaho cut” to the list of official state symbols, making it the official state gemstone cut.

The Idaho cut faceting scheme was designed by Quincy Douglas Howell, a founding member of the Idaho Gem Club, master faceter and 2001 inductee into the National Rockhound and Lapidary Hall of Fame.

Faceting is the process of cutting and polishing flat surfaces onto the face of a gemstone, to highlight the color and beauty of the stone. The International Gem Society describes it as a “marvelous amalgam of engineering and art.”

Thousands of different faceting plans have been created, although only a handful are used for the vast majority of gemstones.

Texas is currently the only state with an official state gemstone cut. Adopted in 1977, the Lone Star Cut, appropriately enough, cuts a five-sided star into the crown or top of a gemstone.

The Idaho cut has an octagonal center on the crown, surrounded by a series of triangular and quadrilateral facets. The pavilion or base of the stone is divided into a ring of narrow triangles.

Howell named the design the “Idaho cut” because it was his favorite.

SB 1311 is co-sponsored by Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. The Senate State Affairs Committee could have a public hearing on the legislation as soon as Friday.

